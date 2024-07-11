HighSpeedInternet.com rates Cox the fastest U.S. broadband provider
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its recently released 2024 annual review, HighSpeedInternet.com (HSI) ranked Cox as the fastest ISP in the nation based on average download speeds for all of 2023. Cox claimed the top spot by delivering average year-long download speeds of 238 Mbps across the country, a full 10 Mbps ahead of its nearest competitor.
They said it
“As consumers continue to introduce more connected device in their homes, the need for fast fiber-powered broadband becomes increasingly important,” said Sheila Hicks, Senior Vice President of Residential Sales at Cox. “Validating our capabilities with a respected third-party partner reinforces our message to customers that we can deliver the fiber-powered reliable speeds they need now and well into the future.”
By the numbers
In the last 10 years, Cox has invested more than $11 billion in network upgrades to deliver some of the most powerful internet, TV, phone, smart home, and mobile services and will continue making multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investments over the next several years:
• All Cox markets are powered by fiber today and we continue to expand fiber-to-the-home across our footprint in the coming years.
• Today, all Cox customers have access to gig speeds and approximately half have access to multi-gig speeds.
• Cox increased download speeds for the majority of our customers in 2023, doubling the speed of its most popular tier from 250 to 500 Mbps at no extra cost; nearly 70% of our customers now have speeds of half a gig or more.
Dig deeper
Internet users seeking to measure the speed of their connected devices while at home can do so via HSI’s website tool or by downloading the speed testing app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play.
“Our Speed Test sets the standard for millions of Americans seeking greater insight into their internet connection. With millions of tests conducted in our 2024 Annual Review, HighSpeedInternet.com has the unique capability to examine speeds for internet users from coast to coast,” said Manuel Delgado, Managing Director at HighSpeedInternet.com. “As technologies and ISP infrastructures improve, it is impressive to see Cox emerge as the fastest broadband provider in the U.S. this year in our comprehensive analysis."
About Cox Communications
Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.
CA Public Affairs
