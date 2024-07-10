FEMA Speaks Your Language

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Don't let language be a barrier to applying for FEMA assistance. Regardless of language or accessibility needs, FEMA is here in Kentucky to help eligible survivors of April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides. Non-English speakers can receive assistance in their language when applying for FEMA disaster aid. Additionally, assistive communication tools are available for those who require them.

Language Is Not a Barrier to FEMA Assistance

Interpreters for many languages are available to those who call the FEMA Helpline. Multilingual phone operators are available to help non-English speaking survivors register for disaster aid and answer questions. After dialing the FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, callers should choose Option 2 for Spanish and Option 3 for other languages.

The Disaster Recovery Centers have a sign with the phrase “I Speak” in over 40 languages, which staff members can use to connect you with an interpreter that speaks your language.

FEMA Information Is Accessible for All

Survivors can visit any DRC to connect with American Sign Language interpreters by requesting one ahead of time, or in real time using Video Relay Services or Video Remote Interpreters. Assistive listening devices, amplified phones and caption phones for survivors who are deaf or hard of hearing are also available at the DRCs.

Magnifying devices and printed information in Braille and large print are available for people who are blind or have low vision.

Apply for FEMA Assistance ASAP

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is July 22. There are several ways to apply:

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 40019).

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Help is available in most languages. The Helpline is available daily from 7 a.m. to midnight ET .

. Help is available in most languages. The Helpline is available daily from . Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

Download the FEMA mobile app.

For accessible information about how to register for FEMA disaster assistance, please check the YouTube link.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4782. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.