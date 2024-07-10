The Supreme Court’s list of matters scheduled to be considered at tomorrow’s conference includes Office of the State Public Defender v. Bonta. That’s the original writ petition filed in the Supreme Court three months ago claiming the State’s death penalty system, because it is “administered in a racially discriminatory manner,” violates the State Constitution’s equal protection provisions.
You just read:
Ruling on anti-death-penalty writ petition likely tomorrow
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.