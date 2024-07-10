Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,849 in the last 365 days.

Ruling on anti-death-penalty writ petition likely tomorrow

The Supreme Court’s list of matters scheduled to be considered at tomorrow’s conference includes Office of the State Public Defender v. Bonta. That’s the original writ petition filed in the Supreme Court three months ago claiming the State’s death penalty system, because it is “administered in a racially discriminatory manner,” violates the State Constitution’s equal protection provisions.

You just read:

Ruling on anti-death-penalty writ petition likely tomorrow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more