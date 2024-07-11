Mare Island Brewing Co. Celebrates a Decade of Craft and Community with Epic Anniversary Bash and Podcast Premiere
It’s been an incredible ride, and I’m excited to share some of the behind-the-scenes moments that have helped shaped the brewery.”VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mare Island Brewing Co., renowned for the colorful local history woven through its beers and taprooms, is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, the brewery is throwing a festive Anniversary Party from 3-7 pm at its Coal Shed Brewery location on August 3rd, 2024. Additionally, Mare Island Brewing Co. is launching a limited series podcast titled "Battleships to Beer: 10 years of Mare Island Brewing Co."
— Ryan Gibbons, Co-Founder
Opening its first taproom at the Vallejo ferry landing in 2014, Mare Island Brewing Co. has grown from humble beginnings to a cornerstone of the Vallejo community. The brewery's commitment to quality, community, and celebrating its local roots has earned it a dedicated following. This 10th anniversary marks not just a celebration of past achievements but a look forward to an exciting future.
"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community over the past decade," said Kent Fortner, Co-Founder of Mare Island Brewing Co. "This anniversary is as much about celebrating our customers and community as it is about reflecting on our journey. We invite everyone to join us in the festivities and tune into our podcast to hear the full story of Mare Island Brewing Co."
Ryan Gibbons, Co-Founder, added, "It’s been an incredible ride, and I’m excited to share some of the behind-the-scenes moments that have helped shaped the brewery. The podcast gives us a unique opportunity to do that–and I’m looking forward to getting it out there”.
10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY
The public is invited to join us for an unforgettable celebration featuring live music by Collectivity, a special 10-year anniversary beer, and an array of local food trucks including Hero’s Gyros, Bossalini’s Soul Q Bistro, and shaved ice. The event promises fun for all ages with a Tie Dye station, kids' activities like face painting, and games such as water balloon launching, Giant Beer Pong, and Cornhole. Tickets are $10, with free entry for kids under 13.
For more details and ticket information, visit our event page.
"BATTLESHIPS TO BEER" PODCAST SERIES
On the ten-year anniversary of Mare Island Brewing Co., Founders Kent Fortner and Ryan Gibbons take to the mic with Brewing Network host Justin Crossley. In this limited series podcast, they reflect on their journey from two winemakers brewing beer in their backyard to building a thriving brewery in a 130-year-old Coal Shed. The series delves into the highs and lows of their adventure, including an unexpected mob on opening day and their efforts to honor Mare Island's 142 years of Navy shipbuilding history. The podcast will be released on The Brewing Network beginning July 23, 2024.
ABOUT MARE ISLAND BREWING CO.
Mare Island Brewing Co. is dedicated to crafting exceptional beers and experiences that honor the history and spirit of Mare Island, the first US Naval shipyard established on the west coast. The brewery operates three North Bay taprooms as well as a production facility on the historic Mare Island waterfront, offering a range of beer styles, food, and a welcoming community atmosphere. For more information, visit www.mareislandbrewingco.com.
Max Walker
Mare Island Brewing Co.
+1 707-556-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram