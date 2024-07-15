Discover Ayza: The Ultimate Wine & Chocolate Destination in Midtown Manhattan
Discover Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar in Midtown Manhattan: A Culinary Gem Since 2007
Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar is your premier dining destination in Midtown Manhattan. Ideal for special events, dinners, cocktails, and desserts."NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover Ayza: Midtown Manhattan's Premier Wine & Chocolate Destination
Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar proudly announces its recognition as a premier destination for wine and chocolate enthusiasts in Midtown Manhattan. Since its establishment in 2007, Ayza has captivated New Yorkers and visitors alike with its exceptional offerings and unique atmosphere.
Located in the bustling heart of Midtown Manhattan, Ayza provides a distinctive experience for locals and tourists. Its cozy, intimate setting makes it ideal for romantic dinners or lively nights out with friends. The menu features a fusion of Mediterranean and American cuisine, with a focus on pairing wine and chocolate for a truly indulgent experience.
Ambiance and Design
Ayza's interior, designed by artist Sinem Disli, boasts 33 handmade iridescent yellow light fixtures, creating a visual experience akin to a gently sloping night sky. This artistic element enhances the dining atmosphere, making Ayza a feast for the senses.
Drinks Menu Highlights
With an extensive wine list, specialty martinis, and cocktails, Ayza offers a diverse selection. The signature Chocolate Martini, available in variations such as Strawberry, Hazelnut, Raspberry, and Espresso, is a standout feature.
Delightful Food Menu
Ayza’s menu offers a journey through New American Cuisine, featuring shareable tapas, fresh salads, and exquisite main dishes. A popular choice is the Fig Berries Burrata, which pairs perfectly with their diverse wine selection.
Unique Trolley Seating and Elegant Indoors
Ayza provides a blend of indoor and outdoor seating. The flower-adorned garden and quaint molly trolley offer a charming setting for meals. Indoor diners can enjoy a “night under the stars” ambiance, ideal for date nights, happy hours, or milestone celebrations.
Desserts and Cocktails at Ayza
Ayza's dessert menu features classic treats such as chocolate fondue and chocolate-covered strawberries, complemented by an array of signature cocktails. The chocolate creations by renowned chocolatier Jacques Torres add an extra layer of decadence to the dining experience.
Host Events at Ayza
Ayza serves as an excellent venue for private parties and special events. The dedicated team ensures that each event is meticulously planned and executed, making it an ideal setting for intimate gatherings and larger celebrations.
Wine and Chocolate Pairings at Ayza
Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar offers an exceptional experience for those looking to explore the pairing of fine wines and gourmet chocolates. This unique offering is a highlight of Ayza's menu, attracting connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts. Guests can enjoy meticulously curated wine and chocolate pairings, discovering delightful combinations that enhance both flavors.
Visit Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar
Experience why Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar is Midtown Manhattan’s premier dining destination. Whether for a special event, romantic dinner, girls’ night out, or a casual evening, Ayza promises an extraordinary experience.
Operating Hours
Ayza operates from 4 PM to 10 PM on weekdays and until midnight on weekends, making it ideal for after-work relaxation, weekend fun, or brunch. Whether planning a special event, an intimate dinner, or simply craving cocktails and indulgent desserts, Ayza offers a welcoming environment.
11 W 31st St, New York, NY 10001
(212) 714-2992
info@ayzanyc.com
www.ayzanyc.com
About Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar
Established in 2007, Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar offers exquisite wine and chocolate pairings in Midtown Manhattan. The bar's diverse menu, innovative desserts, and extensive wine list create an unparalleled dining experience. Ayza is open daily with both indoor and outdoor seating, perfect for any occasion from special events to casual dining.
