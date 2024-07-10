Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - July 10, 2024
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionalsSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week's top video from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) delves into the unique dangers posed by tornadoes and their impact on buildings. Tornadic winds, unlike straight-line winds, can peel roofs off houses and turn debris into deadly projectiles. The Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale helps engineers design structures to withstand these powerful winds, crucial for tornado-prone areas like the United States. NIST's research, including wind tunnels and debris analysis, has led to new building standards, such as ASCE 7-22, which for the first time includes tornado-resilient design requirements. This development marks a significant step in enhancing building safety and minimizing tornado damage. The new standards, incorporated into the 2024 International Building Code, focus on critical and high-occupancy buildings, aiming to protect lives and properties during tornado events.
Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.
