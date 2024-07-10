$8 Million in Compensation for Discrimination Claims

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Division of Human Rights awarded more than $8 million in compensation in Fiscal Year 2024 to more than 900 New Yorkers who suffered discrimination. The total compensation amount is the highest in the last 13 years and a 20 percent increase from Fiscal Year 2023.

“Securing this funding furthers our efforts to help victims seek the justice they deserve and make New York a safer state for all,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State will hold individuals accountable for their discriminatory practices, and victims of discrimination deserve to feel heard and seen.”

New York was the first state in the nation to enact a Human Rights Law, which makes it illegal to discriminate in areas such as employment, public accommodation, education, and housing based on race, religion, sex, citizenship status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability or any other protected class covered under the law. The Division of Human Rights is the agency charged with enforcing this law and investigating, prosecuting, and adjudicating discrimination cases.

Division of Human Rights Acting Commissioner Denise Miranda said, “New York State is the State of opportunity and no one should ever be denied equal treatment or inclusion in all that our State has to offer. But when that does occur, the Division of Human Rights is prepared to investigate and enforce our State’s Human Rights Law. Whether it’s awarding monetary damages for victims, imposing civil penalties for those who discriminate, or ordering a change to an institutional policy, we will always ensure that every New Yorker is treated lawfully and fairly.”

In addition, the Division has the authority to levy fines and award monetary damages. The agency may also impose additional remedies including policy changes, training, and modifications for accessibility. While a private attorney is not needed to represent a complainant, individuals may hire attorneys for their cases. In 2021, the Human Rights Law was amended to provide for the award of attorney’s fees in all areas of the law. This year, more than $854,000 in attorney fees were ordered to be paid by respondents.

As a result of the Division's work last fiscal year, a total of 903 New Yorkers across the state received $8.1 million in monetary damages and compensation.

Case examples include:

Two contract workers at a Western New York manufacturing company alleged that they were denied a permanent job due to their age, despite excellent performance. One of the complainants provided a recording which allegedly indicated that a manager said age was a likely factor in the decision-making process. The complaints were settled for a total of $170,000 and the respondent agreed to have its staff undergo anti-discrimination training.

The former Executive Director of a nonprofit social services organization alleged that she faced discrimination because of her pregnancy and was terminated because she went out on maternity leave. The complaint was settled for $55,000 and the respondent agreed to have its board of directors undergo anti-discrimination training.

A mother filed a complaint on behalf of her daughter alleging that her school had a discriminatory dress code policy. She alleged that while female students were disciplined on a regular basis for dress code violations, no such discipline was directed at male students. The complaint was settled for $21,000 and the school district agreed to modify its policies and to ensure administrators underwent implicit bias training.

A woman and her daughter alleged that they were sexually harassed by the kitchen manager while working at a Long Island restaurant. The complaints were settled for $68,750.

Division of Human Rights Cases Resolved in Fiscal Year 2024 Region Number of Complaints Compensation Capital Region 37 $554,652.57 Central NY 68 $1,010,454.44 Finger Lakes 116 $1,202,045.70 Long Island 102 $882,268.00 Mid-Hudson 87 $623,061.74 Mohawk Valley 22 $287,349.86 North Country 14 $316,750.00 NYC 302 $1,778,806.60 Southern Tier 27 $297,986.22 Western NY 128 $1,193,493.06

New Yorkers who have experienced discrimination can file complaints with DHR, free of charge. For more information about the law and the work of the agency, please visit the Division of Human Rights' website or call 1-888-392-3644.