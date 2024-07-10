Submit Release
Aggravated Assault / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A2001338

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                             

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: March 4, 2024 / 1839 hours

LOCATION: Kittell Road, Sheldon

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and False Report

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Jacobs                                                            

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 4, 2024, at 1839 hours, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to Kittell Road in Sheldon for a report of a shooting incident. Initially Kyle Jacobs, age 45 of Montgomery, reported to the Vermont State Police that he was shot at by two individuals. Upon further investigation it was determined that Jacobs had also fired a gun during the altercation. On July 10, 2024, Jacobs was arrested for Aggravated Assault and False Report. He was brought before a Judge at the Franklin Superior Court - Criminal Division. Jacobs was released on conditions of release.

 

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE:    July 10, 2024     

COURT: Franklin Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION:   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y N


Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

