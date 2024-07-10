Aggravated Assault / St Albans Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2001338
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: March 4, 2024 / 1839 hours
LOCATION: Kittell Road, Sheldon
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and False Report
ACCUSED: Kyle Jacobs
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 4, 2024, at 1839 hours, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to Kittell Road in Sheldon for a report of a shooting incident. Initially Kyle Jacobs, age 45 of Montgomery, reported to the Vermont State Police that he was shot at by two individuals. Upon further investigation it was determined that Jacobs had also fired a gun during the altercation. On July 10, 2024, Jacobs was arrested for Aggravated Assault and False Report. He was brought before a Judge at the Franklin Superior Court - Criminal Division. Jacobs was released on conditions of release.
COURT ACTION:
COURT DATE: July 10, 2024
COURT: Franklin Superior Court- Criminal Division
