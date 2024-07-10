Aggravated Assault / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2001338

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: March 4, 2024 / 1839 hours

LOCATION: Kittell Road, Sheldon

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and False Report

ACCUSED: Kyle Jacobs

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 4, 2024, at 1839 hours, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to Kittell Road in Sheldon for a report of a shooting incident. Initially Kyle Jacobs, age 45 of Montgomery, reported to the Vermont State Police that he was shot at by two individuals. Upon further investigation it was determined that Jacobs had also fired a gun during the altercation. On July 10, 2024, Jacobs was arrested for Aggravated Assault and False Report. He was brought before a Judge at the Franklin Superior Court - Criminal Division. Jacobs was released on conditions of release.

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE: July 10, 2024

COURT: Franklin Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y N



