USDA Announces $100 Million Investment to Help Families Buy Food for Their Children During Summer Months

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced it is providing $100 million in grants to help states, Tribal Nations, and U.S. territories implement SUN Bucks – a new, permanent program that helps families buy groceries for their children during the summer. SUN Bucks, also known as Summer EBT, is part of the SUN Programs: USDA’s Summer Nutrition Programs for Kids that lower costs for families and improve food and nutrition security during summer break when kids lose access to school meals.

SUN Bucks provides families in participating states a $120 grocery benefit for each eligible school-aged child to buy food at grocery stores, farmers markets, and other authorized retailers. USDA estimates that when SUN Bucks is fully implemented, it will reach more than 30 million children nationwide.

“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, USDA’s SUN Programs are already helping children and teens get much-needed nutrition over the summer,” said Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small. “When school is out, the new, permanent SUN Bucks program provides a lifeline to kids, and USDA wants to ensure as many families are able to access the benefits as possible. That's why USDA is providing grant funding to help states improve the technology systems that deliver SUN Bucks to families and ensure kids are fed.” Torres Small added that SUN Programs also offer summer meals at no cost at eligible neighborhood locations (SUN Meals) and meals for pick-up or delivery in some rural communities (SUN Meals To-Go).

The one-time grants will support development and modifications to state technology systems that are needed to effectively run the program with proper controls and integrity. The funds are available to all agencies implementing SUN Bucks this year, as well as those planning to launch the program next summer.

SUN Bucks advances the goals of the Biden-Harris Administration’s White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health to enhance food and nutrition security and improve food access and affordability. Today’s announcement highlights one of many ways USDA continues to support states as they roll out the program.

“One of USDA’s top priorities is helping more states offer SUN Bucks in future years,” said Cindy Long, administrator for the Food and Nutrition Service. “This funding will make it easier for states to get the program up and running and ensure it runs smoothly for participants.”

The SUN Programs work together to lower costs for families and tackle childhood hunger during the summer months. Families are encouraged to participate in all programs available to them and can visit USDA’s SUN Programs website to learn more.

