Godwin Elevator Responds to Growing Need for Home Accessibility Solutions Amid Aging Population
People are staying in their homes rather than moving to assisted living facilities. This shift has heightened the necessity for home mobility modifications.RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a significant increase in the elderly population opting to age in place, the demand for home accessibility solutions like stair lifts and residential elevators is on the rise. Godwin Elevator, a leading provider of home accessibility solutions in North Carolina, is addressing this growing need by offering comprehensive services to help homeowners modify their residences for wheelchair accessibility and other mobility enhancements.
As the American population ages, more individuals are choosing to stay in their homes rather than moving to assisted living facilities. This shift has heightened the necessity for modifications that cater to mobility needs, including the installation of elevators and stair lifts. Godwin Elevator has become a trusted partner in this area, helping thousands of homeowners transform their living spaces to accommodate wheelchairs, walkers, and other assistive devices.
Enhancing Home Accessibility
Creating a wheelchair-accessible home goes beyond installing an entrance ramp. Godwin Elevator provides a holistic approach to ensure homes are fully accommodating and compliant with the latest Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) codes. Key considerations for wheelchair accessibility include:
- Doorways: Ensuring they are wide enough and removing any steps or bumps between rooms.
- Flooring: Opting for low-pile carpet, hardwoods, laminate, vinyl, or large ceramic tiles for ease of mobility and maintenance.
- Heights: Lowering eyeholes in doors and adjusting counter heights in kitchens and bathrooms.
- Space: Providing ample room for wheelchairs to turn, especially in bathrooms.
- Switches and Outlets: Positioning them within easy reach.
- Stairways: Installing stair lifts or elevators to make all levels of the home accessible.
- Safety Bars: Adding them in bathrooms and other useful locations.
- Ramps: Constructing ramps with railings and a 1:12 slope ratio, ensuring a 5×5-foot area at both the top and bottom.
“More homes are now being built with elevators, even those with just two or three stories,” said James Godwin, President of Godwin Elevator. “As our population ages, these features make multi-story living feasible and add value to homes without a first-floor master bedroom.”
Certified and Quality Elevator Installations
With approximately 90 percent of residential elevators in North Carolina installed by un-certified technicians, Godwin Elevator emphasizes the importance of professional, certified installation to avoid safety risks and potential costly repairs. Using NEIEP and QEI certified technicians for both commercial and residential elevator installations, Godwin Elevator ensures that every project meets the highest standards of quality and safety.
Seamless Installation Process
Godwin Elevator understands that construction and renovations can be disruptive. The company strives to make the elevator installation process as smooth and hassle-free as possible, minimizing interruptions to daily routines. Their licensed and highly trained technicians are dedicated to delivering efficient and accurate installations, ensuring customer satisfaction before, during, and after the project.
Begin Exploring Options
Homeowners interested in making their homes more accessible with an elevator or stair lift are encouraged to contact Godwin Elevator. The company offers consultations to evaluate each home’s unique needs and provide tailored solutions.
About Godwin Elevator
Godwin Elevator is a leading provider of residential and commercial elevator installations in North Carolina. Utilizing NEIEP and QEI certified technicians, the company ensures top-quality service and compliance with safety standards. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and accessibility, Godwin Elevator has helped thousands of homeowners create safer, more accessible living environments.
By highlighting the growing demand for home accessibility solutions and showcasing Godwin Elevator's expertise and commitment to quality, this press release aims to inform and engage homeowners considering modifications to support aging in place.
For more information on creating a wheelchair-accessible home or to schedule a consultation, visit Godwin elevator's website or contact Godwin Elevator Company at (919) 828-8184.
Godwin Elevator Company, based in Raleigh, NC, specializes in transforming residential spaces into accessible environments for handicapped and elderly residents. With a dedication to safety, quality, and personalized service, Godwin Elevator ensures every project enhances the quality of life for its residents.
