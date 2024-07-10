Advend Launches Early Access Release of its New Display Advertising Software
New easy-to-use software will replace legacy pay-per-click (PPC) advertising to improve return on advertising spend (ROAS) for advertisers and publishersSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Advend announced the early access release of its Advend Display software platform, which enables results-based display advertising so advertisers only pay for meaningful engagement. Engineered to increase return on advertising spend (ROAS), advertisers provide just a few prompts that direct Advend AI to configure and launch high-performing digital display advertising with relevant publishers. Advend’s pioneering approach speeds time to market and lowers cost by eliminating the need for programmatic middleware and media agencies.
Advend is launching into a marketplace with more than $72B in global display advertising spend wasted every year through fraudulent clicks or actions that don’t create value for advertisers. Current PPC display advertising requires middleware software or media agency support, adding additional cost and effort and impacting ROAS.
“I built Advend because I believe there can be a higher-performing, easier to deploy and lower barrier to entry version of display advertising,” said Jaden Rodabaugh, CEO. “Advend will extend the marketing power of display advertising to any business regardless of budget, all while ensuring a simple and direct path to another, more high quality form of monetization for publishers. Advend also simplifies the process of planning, executing, and measuring display advertising campaigns.”
To get started, users simply set up an account on Advend.co, after which they can launch a new display advertising campaign with just 4 clicks in less than five minutes. Advend AI finds the optimal publishers, configures and launches a campaign and integrated analytics ensures that pay-per-performance is live and accurate. There are no limits on the number of campaigns that can be run simultaneously and all forms of display advertising media can be deployed.
About Advend
Advend is a pioneering AdTech software company focused on improving display and out-of-home advertising. Its Display platform addresses shortcomings in current pay-per-click (PPC) advertising to improve return on advertising spend (ROAS) and accelerate time-to-market for new campaigns. Advend Spaces is a complementary Out-of-Home (OOH) platform that allows advertisers to easily launch OOH advertising campaigns over prime media in the world’s leading cities without any media agency or programmatic software required. Both offerings make the power of high-performing advertising more accessible and affordable.
