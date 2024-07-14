Brunch, Reimagined: Shosha's Contemporary Indian Tapas
Lavish weekend brunch buffet at Shosha Restaurant in Sunnyvale, CASUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shosha Restaurant is making waves in the Bay Area food scene with its new Indian Tapas experience for their weekend brunch buffet. Curated by Ms. Navleen Jaggi and Head Chef Mukesh Gautam, the restaurant is setting the standard for brunch buffets with their unique culinary adventure.
Located in Sunnyvale, Shosha Restaurant offers a vibrant atmosphere for guests to indulge in a variety of Indian tapas dishes. The weekend brunch buffet features 40 delicious dishes, including both traditional and modern Indian cuisine. From savory curries to flavorful tandoori dishes, there is something for everyone to enjoy. And for those looking to add a little extra sparkle to their brunch, bottomless mimosas are also available.
But what sets Shosha's brunch buffet apart is the live cooking stations. Guests can watch as the skilled chefs prepare their food right in front of them, adding an interactive element to the dining experience. This also ensures that each dish is made fresh and to the guest's liking. With a wide selection of dishes and the option to customize, Shosha's Indian Tapas brunch buffet truly offers a one-of-a-kind culinary adventure.
"We are thrilled to introduce our Indian Tapas experience to the Bay Area brunch scene," says Ms. Jaggi. "Our goal is to provide our guests with a unique dining experience, and we believe our weekend brunch buffet does just that. From the vibrant atmosphere to the delicious dishes and live cooking stations, we are confident that Shosha will become a go-to spot for brunch in Sunnyvale."
Shosha Restaurant's Indian Tapas brunch buffet is available every Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 AM to 2 PM. With its vibrant atmosphere, delicious dishes, and interactive live cooking stations, Shosha is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for brunch in the Bay Area. For more information or to make a reservation, visit their website or call (669) 333-4432.
Shosha Offers a Unique Dining Experience for All Occasions
Shosha Restaurant prides itself on providing a memorable dining experience. The restaurant's atmosphere is vibrant and inviting, with a modern and elegant design that creates a delightful ambiance for any occasion. Whether it's a romantic dinner for two, a family gathering, or a business lunch, Shosha caters to all guests with its diverse menu and distinctive service.
One of the highlights of Shosha Restaurant is its exclusive dining area on the second floor. This space is suitable for private events, such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, or corporate gatherings. The area can accommodate up to 90 guests with a personal bar and, a dedicated server offers a more personalized dining experience. The staff at Shosha is highly trained and experienced in hosting events, ensuring that every detail is taken care of and that guests have a memorable and enjoyable time.
Contact Details:
For any inquiries or additional information, feel free to reach out to Shosha via phone at (669) 333-4432 or email at shoshasocial@gmail.com.
For Catering & Banquet in the Bay Area, call (510) 378-3775.
Navleen Jaggi
Shosha Restaurant
shoshasocial@gmail.com
