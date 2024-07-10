Swia Launches Iraq's First Social Shopping Platform with Excitement and Innovation
Swia has unveiled Iraq’s first social shopping platform in Arabic region.BAGHDAD, KARADAH, IRAQ, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swia is ecstatic to announce the launch of the country’s very first social shopping platform, designed to transform the way you shop and receive household items. Our groundbreaking chat-based system ensures fast, efficient, and most importantly, enjoyable deliveries to every corner of Iraq!"We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this revolutionary service to Iraq. Swia is here to provide a seamless, fast, and fun shopping experience for everyone," exclaimed Ali Faraj, CEO of Swia. "We aim to make your shopping not just a task, but an exciting part of your day!"Swia is also proud to reveal a strategic partnership with a major local company, enhancing our ability to deliver top-notch service across all provinces.Don’t miss out on the fun! Download the Swia app on your smartphone today and discover the joy of effortless shopping.
For more information, visit www.swia.shop.
About Swia:
Swia is the trailblazing social shopping platform in Iraq, committed to making shopping an exciting and hassle-free experience. With our innovative chat-based delivery system, we are here to redefine how you receive your household essentials.
Contact Information: Swia
Baghdad, Iraq
+9647705500087
Swia.app@gmail.com
www.swia.shop
Ali Faraj
Swia Co.
