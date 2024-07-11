Mikey Blue Eyes filming in Long Island fall 2024

Mikey and Franco, who grew up together, clash over business. Adding to the mix is Mikey being involved with Teresa, a past love, and Franco’s sister.

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker Stephen Michael Kelly recently announced the completion of his new script and commitments from actors to co-star. Kelly, who has produced, written, directed, and starred in three short films, has won over 100 awards, with I Can’t Save You, a film about a Police Officer dealing with the death of his partner, suspension, reinstatement, divorce and attempts to reconcile with his young daughter, is the shining star in his current portfolio.

Mikey Blue Eyes, a 40-minute film, will be shot in locations around New York City this fall. “I am thrilled to be back in my hometown for this film: says Kelly, a native New Yorker from Manhattan’s Upper West Side. This story has a New York tone but is universal in its portrayal of family and the dynamics that go along with it. It’s great to work with such a talented cast.”

Among the actors to sign on for the film is Artie Pasquale, a veteran actor known for portraying Burt Gervasi in The Sopranos and The Brooklyn Banker. Pasquale liked the script after reading it, noting, “As an actor who has played similar roles in the Italian Mob genre, I felt the character I play has a different comic appeal. It's a good storyline.”

Joe Cirillo, of Ghostbusters and The Godfather fame, has signed on to play Sal Fresca, restaurant owner. Joe is coming out of retirement to play the role. “Frank Mancuso sent me the script, and I thought it was well-written, so I was happy to be a part of a great cast.”

Kelly will play the title role of Mikey “Blue Eyes” Morrissey, a trucking company owner who clashes with a childhood friend and fellow trucking company owner over a large client. Mikey’s renewed romantic entanglement with his friend’s sister adds to the mix. Chaos ensues in this ensemble romantic drama/comedy.

Kelly is collaborating with Frank Mancuso as Producer. Mancuso will also play childhood friend Franco Columbo in the film. Mancuso is also an award-winning writer and producer. Mikey Blue Eyes is Kelly's first collaboration with fellow New Yorker and retired NYC Deputy Sheriff Mancuso. Mancuso commented on the partnership, “I wanted to work with someone who had a similar vision and a good take on Italian families and amore. Kelly has a flair for writing very witty comedies. His characters have many layers to them.”

