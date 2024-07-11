Med 7 CBD announces new US Patent for inflammation, diabetes, anxiety and sleep.
This new patent highlights multiple studies proving clinical benefits for Med 7's highly bioavailable full spectrum hemp CBD products.
Regular consumption of Hempzorb81™ has been shown to decrease these inflammatory markers by as much as 25 to 50% or more.”BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Med 7, LLC (www.med7cbd.com) announces the granting of a US patent for Hempzorb81™ for proving clinical benefits in reduction of inflammatory cytokines, lowering blood glucose levels and weight loss in Type II diabetics, and improving sleep quality by extending the period of time spent in deep sleep. This patent highlights Hempzorb81™ as a novel full-spectrum hemp CBD compound proven to increase intestinal absorption resulting in higher potency and a more rapid onset of action. Med 7 uses micelle technology to increase this absorption and bioavailability.
— David Cooper, PhD., MD
“Absorption and onset of action have been the Achilles Heel for cannabis related products,” said Matt Smith, CEO of Med 7. “CBD and the other cannabinoids have a documented oral bioavailability of 6% and an onset of action between 60-90 minutes. Our micellized cannabinoids have a proven oral bioavailability of 85% and an onset of action of 15 minutes.” Also included in this patent, and perhaps even more important, is the comprehensive data regarding the impact Hempzorb81™ has on blood glucose regulation and the management of pain. HbA1c changes were significant in a 6-month study in Type II Diabetics as Med 7 treated patients had an average HbA1c reduction of 1.2 points vs. placebo. Med 7 patients also saw an average of 13.7 lb. weight loss and over 3 inches in girth reduction vs. placebo.
In the area of pain and inflammation, Med 7 treated patients saw a reduction of circulating levels of tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFα) and interleukin 6 (IL-6). “This is impressive,” according to David Cooper, PhD., MD, senior author on findings published in Clinics in Medicine. “Regular consumption of Hempzorb81™ has been shown to decrease these inflammatory markers by as much as 25 to 50% or more. Reducing these inflammation markers improved the immune response to viral disease and decreased joint pain.”
Based on another study, also cited in the patent is the transformative affect Hempzorb81™ has on improving sleep quality. In Med 7 patients, deep sleep was increased by 54 minutes over placebo with awake time reduced by 18 minutes. Resting heart rate was also improved on those using Hemporb81™, demonstrating the overall quality and improvement on sleep.
“We believe that the granting of this additional US patent for Med 7 is a testament to the Company’s dedication to advancing health and well-being by offering cutting-edge, safe, non-pharmaceutical options for conditions that have a dramatic effect on the quality of life," said Smith. “Med 7 is one of the few hemp based CBD companies doing clinical research so that consumers of these products know how and where they can be safely used.”
About Med 7
Med 7® is a technology-driven company that markets and distributes health and wellness products to medical professionals. Hempzorb81™ is a full spectrum hemp product made with Purzorb® technology, which mimics the body’s natural process of absorption by converting oil-based nutrients into water-soluble products. Hempzorb81™ is patent pending for other human health conditions
For more information: Contact Med 7, LLC: 801-577-4223, public.relations@med7usa.com, www.med7cbd.com
To view the complete patent: 12011470 (uspto.gov)
email us here
