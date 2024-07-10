Submit Release
Pesticide Program

This permit is available to operators who discharge (introduce) pesticides to, over, or near waters of the U.S. from the application of pesticides for one of the following pesticide use patterns:

Mosquito & Other Flying or Aquatic Insect Pest Control 

To control public health/nuisance and other flying insect pests that develop or are present during a portion of their life cycle in or above standing or flowing water. Public health/nuisance and other flying insect pests in this use category include but are not limited to mosquitoes and black flies. 

Weed, Algae, Pathogen, or Fish Parasite Control 

To control weeds, algae, pathogens, or fish parasites in water and at the water's edge, including but not limited to lakes, rivers, streams, irrigation canals, and drainage systems. 

Nuisance Animal Control

To control invasive or other nuisance animals in water and at the water's edge. Nuisance animals in this use category including but not limited to fish, lampreys, and mollusks. 

Forest Canopy Pest Control 

Aerial or ground application of a pesticide to a forest canopy to control the population of a pest species ( e.g., insect or pathogen) where to target pests effectively a portion of the pesticide unavoidably will be applied to the forest canopy and deposited to water.

