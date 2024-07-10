Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,766 in the last 365 days.

Pretreatment Program

Federal regulations require POTWs with design flows greater than 5 mgd or are required by EPA or KDHE to develop and implement a local pretreatment program that can enforce Federal regulations and standards. The objectives of the Pretreatment Program are to prevent the introduction of pollutants to the POTW's sanitary sewer system and ultimately the wastewater treatment plant that will interfere with their operation, including interference with its use or disposal of municipal treatment sludge, prevent the pass through untreated, partially treated or be incompatible with it, and to improve opportunities to recycle and reclaim municipal and industrial wastewaters and sludges. 

Certain industrial activities have National EPA promulgated pretreatment limits established. EPA Pretreatment limits, Prohibited Discharge Standards (40 CFR 403), and POTW established local limits are used to regulate the quality of wastewater released by the industry. If a POTW has an EPA approved local Pretreatment Program, they issue NPDES Pretreatment Permits to industries they serve. Industries located in POTWs that do not have an EPA approved local Pretreatment Program are issued pretreatment permits by KDHE which contain EPA promulgated Pretreatment Standards and prohibited discharge criteria. The POTW, using their control mechanism such as permit, contract, etc. establish and enforce any local limits through their sewer use ordinance. 

You just read:

Pretreatment Program

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more