Federal regulations require POTWs with design flows greater than 5 mgd or are required by EPA or KDHE to develop and implement a local pretreatment program that can enforce Federal regulations and standards. The objectives of the Pretreatment Program are to prevent the introduction of pollutants to the POTW's sanitary sewer system and ultimately the wastewater treatment plant that will interfere with their operation, including interference with its use or disposal of municipal treatment sludge, prevent the pass through untreated, partially treated or be incompatible with it, and to improve opportunities to recycle and reclaim municipal and industrial wastewaters and sludges.

Certain industrial activities have National EPA promulgated pretreatment limits established. EPA Pretreatment limits, Prohibited Discharge Standards (40 CFR 403), and POTW established local limits are used to regulate the quality of wastewater released by the industry. If a POTW has an EPA approved local Pretreatment Program, they issue NPDES Pretreatment Permits to industries they serve. Industries located in POTWs that do not have an EPA approved local Pretreatment Program are issued pretreatment permits by KDHE which contain EPA promulgated Pretreatment Standards and prohibited discharge criteria. The POTW, using their control mechanism such as permit, contract, etc. establish and enforce any local limits through their sewer use ordinance.