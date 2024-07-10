Random Hippie Invites Local Artists to Transform Shop with Murals, Donates to Rumriver Art Center
We really believe that art has the power to inspire and unite people so we're really excited to partner with local artists, to both enhance shopping experiences and support our community talent.
— Dotte Courtney, Random Hippie Owner
Anoka, MN – Random Hippie, an admired local clothing boutique known for its retro Hippie vibe, is thrilled to announce an exciting new initiative to enhance shopper experience and support the local art community. Starting July 9th, Random Hippie will welcome three local artists to paint vibrant murals on approximately 400 square feet of blank wall space. This project aims to create a visually captivating environment for both the community and customers to enjoy, while also showcasing the talents of local artists on a large scale.
In addition to transforming the shop’s interior with retro style murals, Random Hippie is proud to support the Rumriver Art Center by donating 5% of net profits of July and August sales to the community art center. This donation will help fund programs and initiatives that foster creativity and artistic expression within the community.
Highlights of the Initiative:
Local Artist Murals: Talented local artists will create murals, bringing life and color to the empty spaces on the walls of Random Hippie.
Support for the Arts: Random Hippie will donate 5% of net profits for two months to the Rumriver Art Center, contributing to the enrichment of community arts programs.
Community Engagement: Customers will have the opportunity to watch the artists at work, creating a dynamic and interactive shopping experience.
About Random Hippie:
Random Hippie opened its doors in September 2022 as one of the first retro Hippie stores on Main Street in Anoka, Minnesota. In its first year, Random Hippie quickly became a favorite among locals, fostering a community of dedicated customers who visit often to shop and share stories and laughs.
Random Hippie is dedicated to supporting local artists, creating a welcoming environment, and ensuring an enjoyable shopping experience for all. The boutique is the dream of a spirited and fashionable entrepreneur, offering fashion that reflects boho vibes, hippie spirit, and everything in between. Random Hippie carries a wide range of accessories, from hats and scarves to necklaces and earrings, as well as a selection of handbags, wallets, and gifts.
Random Hippie is a Women-owned, Veteran-owned, Native-owned, and Family-owned and operated small business, proud to be based in Anoka, Minnesota. To learn more visit www.randomhippie.com and follow us on Facebook
About Rumriver Art Center:
Rumriver Art Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality visual arts education and creative experiences for people of all ages. Through classes, workshops, and community events, the center fosters a vibrant and inclusive arts community in Anoka and beyond.
