Hunter International Realty Launches as April Hunter Expands Her Real Estate Brokerage Services Globally

April Hunter's Hunter International Realty to Offer Comprehensive Real Estate Services Across 50 States and Abroad

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April Hunter, renowned real estate broker and entrepreneur, is pleased to announce the international expansion of her company, now rebranded as Hunter International Realty. Initially launched in 2016 as House Hunters Realty, the firm has grown from its domestic roots to a broad international presence, serving clients across all 50 states and several other countries.

With divisions including Hunter Fine Homes, Hunter Affordable Homes, and Hunter Commercial, Hunter International Realty caters to a diverse clientele, ranging from high-end property sellers to first-time homebuyers and commercial entities. This expansion is a testament to Hunter’s remarkable journey as one of the youngest Black brokers to establish a real estate firm in the prestigious Buckhead area of Atlanta, Georgia.

“Expanding internationally has been a dream come true. We are excited to bring our comprehensive real estate services to a global audience while continuing to innovate in the way we serve our clients,” said April. She is not only the broker and owner but also an author and a revered real estate coach who has helped many others build successful million-dollar businesses.

Hunter International Realty is distinct in offering several unique programs aimed at enhancing the buying and selling experience:

• Get Sold - April guarantees to sell homes within a preset price and timeframe agreed upon with the client or opts to purchase the property herself.

• Cash Offer - Clients can receive a cash offer within minutes, providing flexibility and immediate financial certainty.

• Home Evaluation - This service provides sellers with a detailed valuation of their property, outlining potential net proceeds from the sale.

• Buy Before Sell - To prevent clients from owning two homes simultaneously, the firm guarantees the sale of the current home as part of the purchasing process for a new one.

Clients have praised the effectiveness and reliability of Hunter International Realty's services. Investor Ayoub Odeh remarked, “We are a group of investors who buy and sell for a living. April found us several off-market properties and once purchased she sold our homes quickly, conveniently, and without hassle. Her guaranteed program truly eliminated us worrying about owning 2 homes. April is a rock star!”

April’s commitment to her clients and her innovative approach to real estate has set her apart in the industry. As Hunter International Realty enters a new chapter, the firm remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service and results.

For more information, please visit the current website at https://www.househuntersrealtyusa.com which will soon transition to a new domain to reflect the company's expanded services and global reach.