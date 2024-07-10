United Airlines Special: Japan's 4 Major Gastronomy Cities with Charismatic Chef
Discover Japan's Culinary Delights with Chef Hiroki Abe!NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on an extraordinary 12-day culinary journey through Japan’s top gourmet cities with the world- renowned Chef Hiroki Abe. This exclusive tour, organized by Amnet in collaboration with United Airlines, offers a unique opportunity to explore Japan's rich culinary heritage, guided by a chef who has captivated the world with his culinary prowess. The tour starts from USD $6,480 per person.
◆Meet Chef Hiroki Abe
Chef Hiroki Abe hails from a family of culinary tradition, beginning his journey in his father’s sushi restaurant in Fukuoka at the young age of twelve. Over the years, he honed his craft in various celebrated restaurants across Fukuoka’s vibrant food scene. Since 2001, Chef Abe has called New York City his home, where he rose to prominence as the Executive Chef at En Brasserie and later Chateau Hanare in Los Angeles. Today, he continues to innovate as a private chef, challenging and expanding the perceptions of Japanese cuisine with his commitment to fresh ingredients and modern techniques. For more information about Chef Abe, visit Abe's Kitchen.
◆United Airlines Perks:
- Economy: Enjoy complimentary upgrades to Economy Plus seats for your roundtrip flights.
- Premium Economy: Receive a one-way upgrade to Business Class (subject to availability).
- Business: Earn 10,000 bonus miles on your United Airlines account.
◆Included in the Tour:
- Round-trip international flights by United Airlines
- 10 nights at luxury accommodations
- Daily breakfast, select lunches, and dinners
- Professional English-speaking tour guide and vehicles on day tours
- Domestic flight from Tokyo to Fukuoka and bullet train transfers
◆Not Included:
- Entrance fees for activities and attractions
- Meals not listed in the itinerary and all alcoholic beverages
- Travel insurance and personal expenses
- Arrival and departure airport transfers (Arrangements available with additional fee)
◆Tour Highlights:
Day 1: (Fri. Nov 8) Depart from various U.S. cities.
Day 2: Arrive in Tokyo and transfer to your hotel. Welcome and orientation at Hotel New Otani, The Main.
Day 3: Enjoy a one-day guided tour of Tokyo, including breakfast at the hotel and dinner.
Day 4: Free day in Tokyo | Please ask for optional activities such as TeamLab ticket, luxury wagyu ramen, tea ceremony experience, or a private bicycle tour in Kamakura etc.
Day 5: Travel to Fukuoka, check into the Grand Hyatt Fukuoka, and enjoy an evening at the famous Nakasu Yatai food stalls on your own.
Day 6: Experience "Chef Abe’s Live Kitchen" at Sabataro, followed by a free afternoon and dinner at Restaurant Sola, featuring Michelin-starred Chef Hiroki Yoshitake.
Day 7: Half-day tour of Fukuoka including a visit to Nanzoin Temple. Lunch will be at the Kayanoya Restaurant, followed by some free time in Hakata City.
Day 8: Explore Yanagawa's waterways, tour the Champion Sake Brewery "KITAYA," and travel to Yufuin for an evening at a traditional onsen (Hot springs) ryokan.
Day 9: Visit Beppu’s hot springs, then travel to Kyoto where you’ll enjoy a geisha/maiko performance with kaiseki dinner.
Day 10: One-day guided tour of Kyoto, including Fushimi Inari Shrine, Kinkakuji Temple, Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, and some shopping at Nishiki Market.
Day 11: Travel to Osaka with special admission to Suntory Yamazaki Distillery and a farewell wagyu beef dinner at Teppanyaki Minami.
Day 12: (Tue, Nov 19) After breakfast, the tour officially ends. Optional arrangements for airport transfer or additional accommodations can be made.
◆About Amnet
Amnet is a Japanese travel agency dedicated to crafting unforgettable private and group tours in Japan. With over 30 years of experience serving customers in both the US and Japan, we deliver seamless, reliable services of the highest quality. Amnet is a proud partner of the "VISIT JAPAN CAMPAIGN" launched by the Japanese Ministry for Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, and organized by the JNTO (Japan National Tourist Organization), promoting travel to Japan through various activities.
◆Booking and Contact Information:
To book this exclusive culinary tour or for more information, please contact us! For further details and to reserve your spot on this unforgettable gastronomic journey through Japan, visit our tour details page.
Amnet New York, Inc.
+1 646-770-9043
ask@amnet-usa.com
Visit Japan Desk
