Gel Blaster Revolutionizes Interactive Gaming with the Launch of Nexus
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gel Blaster, the market leader in water ball blasters and fastest-growing toy company of 2022 (via Circana), proudly announces the official launch of Nexus, an innovative digital and physical gameplay system (limited to interactive entertainment centers) that is set to revolutionize the landscape of interactive gaming.
Dubbed the “Spatial Gaming Console,” Nexus™ is a groundbreaking gaming experience that combines the physical projectiles of paintball (minus the pain, mess and cost), the digital scoring of laser tag, and the endless variety of video games. Together these elements form a uniquely engaging experience for team-based and free-for-all blaster play. With successful launches at Main Event in Austin, TX, and Gatlin's in Gatlinburg, TN, Nexus is already creating a significant disruption in the laser tag industry, drawing over thousands of players since the opening of the new Gel Blaster Nexus arenas.
The Nexus system introduces a triumvirate of sophisticated gaming components: the Nexus Blaster, the wearable Nexus Vest, and the Nexus Portal Smart Target. All three utilize ESP32 system-on-chips with a bespoke networking and communications protocol, enabling edge computing for dynamic first-person shooter style gameplay that reaches new levels of player immersion and engagement through the use of and the accurate scoring of a physical projectile shooting experience.
The Nexus Smart Blaster is a marvel of engineering that propels water balls at velocities between 170-240 feet per second. Each burst of water ball fire is tracked for scoring and safe play is ensured thanks to a suite of infrared emitters and ultrasonic sensors. The integrated interactive screen keeps players up-to-date with the status of their match. It also offers a variety of blaster modes (e.g. SMG, Revolver, Sniper) and power ups to choose from that allows players to express their own Gel Blaster play style.
Complementing the blaster is the Nexus Vest, outfitted with piezoelectric hit detection panels and surrounded by over 600 programmable RGB LEDs. The vest not only detects hits with precision but also provides visual, auditory, and haptic cues through animations, including the Nexus AI Voice Assistant, enhancing the player's tactical awareness.
The Nexus Portal Smart Target acts as a dynamic point-of-interest within a Nexus gaming arena. Equipped with the same core technology as the Nexus Vest, each Portal can react to being targeted and hit by a player, and depending on the game they are playing may reward a player with a rare powerup, a massive point bonus, or health points to get the player back into the action.
All of this is controlled via a state-of-the-art software program that both controls gameplay and monitors hardware usage for customer support. Teams are able to compete in multiple game modes while the system calculates scores and attributes hits to users and user profiles. The Nexus system offers exhilarating, video-game-inspired entertainment for its users and sophisticated, easy-to-use operational tools for its operators. Not only can you play in an arena, but you can also play at home where players can track their stats and rewards through the Nexus app.
Gel Blaster has been running trial gaming with entertainment center beta partner Main Event in Texas and has had traditional Gel Blaster® gameplay experiences without the connected technology active in over 100 locations worldwide. With the launch of Nexus, the company plans to radically expand its experiential footprint, expecting to have over 50 locations signed and in the launch process by the end of the year.
The Story of Gel Blaster
Founded on the principle of creating safe, exciting, and innovative play experiences, Gel Blaster has grown to become a leader in the toy industry. The company's success is built on its commitment to engineering excellence, customer satisfaction, and an unrelenting passion for fun. Gel Blaster water ball blasters have revolutionized outdoor play, offering an environmentally friendly and safe alternative to traditional projectile toys.
Gel Blaster’s mission is to bring joy and excitement to people of all ages through innovative, high-quality products. The company's range of water ball blasters has been designed to provide maximum fun with minimal mess, making them ideal for use in backyards, parks, and now, with the launch of Nexus, in interactive entertainment centers.
Beyond its innovative products and immersive gaming systems, Gel Blaster is dedicated to fostering a community culture that emphasizes health and wellness. Recognizing the importance of outdoor play for physical and mental well-being, Gel Blaster encourages players of all ages to get outside and engage in active play.
Join us in shaping the future of interactive gaming by Gel Blaster. Go Play.
For more information, visit https://gelblaster.com/pages/nexus.
