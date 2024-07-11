MOSA Tile Exclusively Available in New Jersey with Architessa

Mosa and Architessa partner to offer tile in DC, MD, VA and NJ Mosa tile now available in NJ with Architessa Architessa - a comprehensive tile and stone company that works with homeowners, designers, architects, and more to find the perfect tile for every project.

Architessa partners with Mosa to offer sustainably manufactured tiles to New Jersey territory

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tile and stone brand Architessa proudly announces their partnership with Mosa as the exclusive dealer of Mosa tile in New Jersey.

Architessa first partnered with Mosa in 2022 and also provides Mosa tile to DC, Maryland and Virginia markets. Mosa has designed, developed, and produced ceramic tiles in Maastricht, the Netherlands since 1883. They cite sustainability as their foremost priority - adhering to Cradle to Cradle certification practices. Mosa was the world’s first ceramic tile company to gain full Cradle to Cradle® Gold certification for most products.

For more information, visit Architessa’s website at architessa.com/pages/mosa

ABOUT ARCHITESSA

Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. Architessa offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces.