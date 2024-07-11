Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,887 in the last 365 days.

MOSA Tile Exclusively Available in New Jersey with Architessa

A screenshot of the Architessa x Mosa webpage

Mosa and Architessa partner to offer tile in DC, MD, VA and NJ

A collage of Mosa tile installations

Mosa tile now available in NJ with Architessa

Architessa logo

Architessa - a comprehensive tile and stone company that works with homeowners, designers, architects, and more to find the perfect tile for every project.

Architessa partners with Mosa to offer sustainably manufactured tiles to New Jersey territory

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tile and stone brand Architessa proudly announces their partnership with Mosa as the exclusive dealer of Mosa tile in New Jersey.

Architessa first partnered with Mosa in 2022 and also provides Mosa tile to DC, Maryland and Virginia markets. Mosa has designed, developed, and produced ceramic tiles in Maastricht, the Netherlands since 1883. They cite sustainability as their foremost priority - adhering to Cradle to Cradle certification practices. Mosa was the world’s first ceramic tile company to gain full Cradle to Cradle® Gold certification for most products.

For more information, visit Architessa’s website at architessa.com/pages/mosa

ABOUT ARCHITESSA
Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. Architessa offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces.

Courtney Knoerlein
Architessa
6303062804 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

MOSA Tile Exclusively Available in New Jersey with Architessa

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more