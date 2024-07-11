MOSA Tile Exclusively Available in New Jersey with Architessa
Architessa partners with Mosa to offer sustainably manufactured tiles to New Jersey territory
ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tile and stone brand Architessa proudly announces their partnership with Mosa as the exclusive dealer of Mosa tile in New Jersey.
Architessa first partnered with Mosa in 2022 and also provides Mosa tile to DC, Maryland and Virginia markets. Mosa has designed, developed, and produced ceramic tiles in Maastricht, the Netherlands since 1883. They cite sustainability as their foremost priority - adhering to Cradle to Cradle certification practices. Mosa was the world’s first ceramic tile company to gain full Cradle to Cradle® Gold certification for most products.
For more information, visit Architessa’s website at architessa.com/pages/mosa
ABOUT ARCHITESSA
Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. Architessa offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces.
