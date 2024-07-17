Cannanda Issues Guidance for Purchasing Beta-Caryophyllene Products
As many consumers have come to realize the therapeutic potential of beta-caryophyllene, many ask, “what’s the difference between Cannanda CB2 oil and plain isolated beta-caryophyllene?”
Cannanda CB2 oils offer a safer option for beta-caryophyllene than copaiba essential oil, and more effective alternative to isolated beta-caryophyllene for humans and dogs
How to Buy Beta-Caryophyllene for Informed Buying Decisions
As many consumers have come to realize the therapeutic potential of beta-caryophyllene, many have been asking, “what’s the difference between Cannanda CB2 oil and plain isolated beta-caryophyllene?”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growing demand for beta-caryophyllene (BCP) products in the natural health and wellness sector, Cannanda, the pioneering inventor of CB2 oil, emphasizes the importance of discerning between CB2 oil and simple BCP isolates to make informed buying decisions.
Beta-caryophyllene, a powerful natural compound, has garnered significant attention for its therapeutic potential in addressing a wide array of health concerns, ranging from pain and inflammation to cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and beyond. CB2 oil, developed by Cannanda, harnesses the power of BCP as a safe, legal, and cost-effective alternative to CBD, offering promising results with a success rate of approximately 60-70%.
Key Differentiators: Cannanda CB2 Oil vs. Beta-Caryophyllene Isolates:
Complex Formulation vs. Isolation:
Cannanda CB2 oil is crafted using a proprietary blend containing beta-caryophyllene, capitalizing on synergistic effects for heightened efficacy. Research suggests that pure isolated BCP may lack the comprehensive benefits found in complex formulas, as evidenced by a recent study comparing copaiba essential oil (which can contain up to 40-50% BCP) to pure isolated BCP. In this study, researchers found that copaiba essential oil had greater anti-inflammatory effects than pure isolated BCP. Not surprisingly, the researchers also point out that copaiba essential oil contains various diterpene compounds that are toxic to the liver. Since Cannanda only use GRAS-status food-grade ingredients, CB2 oil is considered the safest beta-caryophyllene product for consumers, while still leveraging the benefits of a complex formula.
This same phenomenon where complex formulations outperform pure isolates has been seen countless times, such as with Boswellia (where extracts standardized to just 20% AKBA outperformed extracts with much higher concentrations of AKBA), THC (where cannabis outperforms pure isolated THC), CBD (where “full-spectrum” extracts containing THC and terpenes outperform CBD isolates), curcumin (where it was demonstrated that adding turmeric essential oil to a curcumin extract dramatically boosted bioavailability), and many more examples (fish vs. EPA/DHA, tomato paste vs. lycopene, tofu vs. soy isoflavones, etc.).
The point is, isolated beta-caryophyllene, while an amazing compound in its own right, performs at a much higher level in thoughtfully designed formulations. For Cannanda, the concern is that BCP could follow the same demise as CBD if this message isn’t properly communicated. As many consumers know, CBD was incredibly popular for a few years, but as low-quality CBD and CBD isolates flooded the market (CBD isolates being a popular option to avoid legal troubles associated with full-spectrum extracts), consumers were left disenfranchised and disappointed at the lack of results and efficacy. Had they understood that CBD works best when in a complex formula—and purchased better products—many more would have been happier with their results and the CBD market would have continued to thrive.
Scientific Expertise:
Dr. Lee Know, the founder and product developer of Cannanda, brings unparalleled scientific expertise to product formulation. As a physician with a robust background in physiology and biochemistry, he’s led product development for a number of leading brands, and formulated some of the most therapeutically successful natural health products on the market.
Dr. Know's approach to CB2 oil is grounded in scientific literature and research, key insights from over 15+ years of experience as an expert in natural health product development, and an astute ability to draw connections from varied—seemingly unrelated—studies and scientific disciplines, all of which results in superior quality beta-caryophyllene products and therapeutic success. This latter point was evident in his best-selling book Mitochondria and the Future of Medicine (Chelsea Green Publishing, 2018) which pulled together studies from varied disciplines to create a scientific resource for practitioners and the general public alike.
Global Recognition:
CB2 oil has garnered widespread acclaim worldwide, with thousands upon thousands of positive reviews and testimonials attesting to its efficacy for various health concerns. As the preferred choice for beta-caryophyllene, Cannanda CB2 oils were even independently selected as part of a clinical protocol for ME/CFS and long COVID by a third-party research group.
Further, as the premium choice for beta-caryophyllene, Cannanda CB2 has enjoyed international distribution outside of their home in Canada, and can be found in the US, the UK, the European Union, Australia, and South Korea.
For consumer seeking to buy beta-caryophyllene products, Cannanda advises opting for CB2 oil over plain BCP isolates to ensure safety, efficacy, stability, bioavailability, and unparalleled therapeutic benefits.
For more information and to buy authentic beta-caryophyllene CB2 oils, visit www.cannanda.com or www.CB2oil.info, or
· For Amazon purchases within Canada and the US, be sure the Seller is National Naturopathic, Cannanda’s only authorized seller.
· Internationally, buy beta-caryophyllene direct from Cannanda’s distributors at www.Cannanda.UK or www.CB2oil.UK (within the UK and EU); and www.Cannanda.AU or www.CB2oil.AU (for Australia)
· For local purchases, be sure to buy only from Cannanda’s authorized retail partners, which can be found on their Where-to-Buy map: https://cannanda.com/en-us/pages/where-to-buy
**About Cannanda:**
Cannanda is a leading innovator in natural health and wellness, and mostly recognized for the invention of “CB2 oil” and creation of the beta-caryophyllene market for health market (not the fragrance market). With a steadfast commitment to scientific integrity and product excellence, Cannanda delivers premium solutions, including CB2 oil, trusted by individuals worldwide.
