Companies Get Creative To Weather NDIS Pricing Storm

Healthcare Providers Merge to Address NDIS Pricing Challenges
We need innovative solutions, advocacy for fair funding models, and stronger support networks to ensure that quality services remain accessible to those who need them most.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) price guide have created a challenging environment for independent service providers. Despite a 3.19% increase in pricing, the adjustments fall short of covering the full spectrum of operational costs faced by providers, raising concerns about their sustainability.
In response to these challenges, two prominent healthcare providers, Get Going Support and Neta Care, have announced their merger to form Neta Care Holistic Health Services, a not-for-profit organisation. This strategic move aims to ensure the sustainability of high-quality service delivery amidst the new financial framework set by the NDIS.
Nikole Cassin, Founder and Director of Get Going Support, expressed her concerns regarding the recent price changes: “The recent announcement of a 3.19% increase in the NDIS price guide brings mixed feelings, especially when juxtaposed with the SCHADS award increase of 3.75%, alongside an additional 0.5% increase for support, rising Fair Work costs, payroll tax which is not considered, and other allowances suitably paid to ensure education-aged compliant staffing is possible. This disparity raises critical questions about sustainability for NDIS providers who strive to deliver quality supports. How can we maintain high standards of care and support when the financial framework doesn’t align with the operational realities?
"The NDIS sector is at a crucial juncture. Providers, advocates, and stakeholders must come together to address these pressing issues. We need innovative solutions, advocacy for fair funding models, and stronger support networks to ensure that quality services remain accessible to those who need them most.
"What can we do collectively to bridge this gap? How can we ensure that providers aren't forced to compromise on the quality of care due to financial constraints?"
Echoing this sentiment, Emeka Edwin-Nweze, CEO of Neta Care, highlighted the importance of the merger: "By merging Get Going Support and Neta Care, we are taking a significant step towards creating a holistic health service that addresses the diverse needs of our community. Our combined expertise and resources will allow us to provide more comprehensive and integrated care, ensuring that our clients receive the highest quality of support. This merger reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in the face of changing industry dynamics."
Neta Care Holistic Health Services will focus on delivering a wide range of services, including supported independent living, community access, daily living support, and holistic allied health services. As a not-for-profit organisation, it will reinvest any surplus into enhancing services, training staff, and advocating for fair funding and policies that benefit the entire community.
For more information about Neta Care Holistic Health Services, please visit netacare.com.au or getgoingsupport.com.au.
