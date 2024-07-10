The Definition of Free Will: A New Revolutionary Exploration by Michael Ferketic

"The ability to control the focus of your attention"

Author Michael Ferketic is set to release a groundbreaking book which aims to revolutionize the ongoing philosophical debate about free will.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Definition of Free Will & A Model of Attention" presents the first explicit definition of free will as the ability to control the focus of attention. Accompanied by a novel and holistic model of attention, this work promises to deepen the philosophical conversation while making the concept accessible and practical for everyone. By exploring the dynamics of impressive and expressive actions across internal and external fields of attention, Ferketic's book adds a new dimension and expanded scope to the conversation on free will, steering it away from the entrenched stalemates that have persisted for centuries.

By defining free will as the ability to control the focus of attention, Ferketic offers a fresh perspective that transcends the vague and abstract descriptions that have historically plagued the discussion. His novel model of attention explores the intricacies of a dual-field framework, a subconscious suggestion mechanism that influences the way we exercise free will, and includes a powerful metaphor connecting focal energy to monetary currency . This comprehensive approach not only aims to deepen the philosophical discourse, building on and expanding beyond current descriptions of attention, but also seeks to make the concept of free will relevant and useful for everyone. By understanding and becoming aware of the exact mechanisms of how free will operates, readers can enhance their decision-making abilities, improve cognitive efficiency, and increase overall well-being.

This work is designed to appeal to a broad audience, from academics and intellectuals to the general public. Ferketic's holistic model of attention serves as a powerful tool to describe and understand the exercise of free will in practical terms, offering insights that can transform the way we view ourselves and how we perceive autonomy and self-regulation. The multi-discipline viewpoint will reframe and make great leaps in the most controversial topic in philosophical discussion, and also bring awareness to everyone on what it exactly means to exercise free will. Everyone has this ability and can greatly enhance their lives in many ways by becoming aware of the machinery that gives us all sovereign autonomy.

