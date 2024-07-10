Gun Violence Awareness Ambassadors Seek to Rally for Solutions
"Stop the Violence; Start the Conversation" Event, Saturday, August 17
This event is about reminding ourselves that we're in this together.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the growing concern about community safety, the Christian Roberts Foundation ambassadors are hosting "Stop the Violence; Start the Conversation" on Saturday, August 17. This community town hall and community basketball game aims to address the root causes of violence and its impact on mental health in high-crime areas.
In 2023, there were 274 lives lost in homicides in D.C.– a 36% increase from the previous year and a 20-year high. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) statistics show homicides are down 31% and violent crime has slipped 10% compared to this time, however, D.C. still ranks fifth-highest murder rate among the country's most populous cities. According to the Education Fund to Stop Gun Violence, Mental health effects following gun violence may include depression, anxiety, trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, intrusive thoughts, sleep problems, and personality changes.
The town hall, open to the public from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Mary Virginia Merrick Recreation Center will facilitate raw, open dialogue between residents, mental health experts, community leaders, and families affected by gun violence. The conversation will focus on how the cycle of crime influences community well-being and will work towards community-driven solutions. To ensure community concerns are addressed during this town hall, event organizers have created an anonymous form to submit their thoughts.
Following the town hall, a community basketball game will bring everyone together in a spirit of unity and hope. A minimal tax-deductible donation for entry is required. Proceeds from the donations will benefit The Christian Roberts Foundation.
"Our family established The Christian Roberts Foundation in honor of our late son who was tragically shot and killed at the age of 24 due to senseless gun violence. One of the foundation's goals is to positively transform the community where I grew up and raised my children," says Wanda Roberts, mother of Christian and foundation founder. "This event is about reminding ourselves that we're in this together," said Brigette Squire, organizer and ambassador at The Christian Roberts Foundation. "By turning talk into action, we can create a safer, healthier DMV for all."
"Stop the Violence; Start the Conversation" is a back-to-school gathering for powerful steps toward healing and change. The community (residents and business owners) is strongly encouraged to attend, share their voices, and be part of building a better tomorrow.
For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities, please visit our event website. Or contact event organizers via email at stopviolencestartconvos@gmail.com.
Christian’s Story
Born in May 1994, Christian Deon Roberts grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland with his parents and two older siblings. After high school, Christian attended and graduated from Stevenson University with a Bachelor of Science degree. Full of life with a charming smile, Christian loved God, people, playing basketball, and often sought to make an impact on everyone he encountered. Unfortunately, on January 28, 2019, Chrisitan was prematurely taken from us in a vicious act of gun violence against him and his friend.
In his honor, Christian’s family launched the Christian Roberts Foundation as a subsidiary of People Do Care, Inc. The Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) focusing on deterring youth violence, providing financial support to students who have been affected by gun violence, and improving the lives of the homeless community by providing shoes and socks. "Stop the Violence; Start the Conversation" is being planned and presented in Christian’s honor.
