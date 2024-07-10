Airstreams Renewables, Inc. Celebrates 10,000 Graduates and Expands Workforce Development Impact
It takes a commitment to assist veterans transition into a civilian pace of life, and the community support we receive makes all the difference.”TEHACHAPI, CA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airstreams Renewables, Inc. (ARI), a leading vocational school providing entry level training in the renewable energy, telecommunication tower and other industrial sectors, proudly announces a significant milestone: July 2024 marked the company’s 10,000th graduate from its safety-focused and skill-based program. With a growing reputation as a workforce development solution, ARI continues to empower individuals for successful entry level careers and reflects our commitment to excellence, safety, and skill-based education.
Military Veterans Partnership: ARI’s hands-on job skills training extends to transitioning servicemembers through a partnership with the Department of Defense SkillBridge program. A program offered to qualified service members during their last 180 days of service, service members gain valuable civilian practical safety and skills training, helping them to secure careers in clean energy, telecommunications, and other industrial fields as they transition out of the military. By partnering with industry leaders sharing a similar mission, ARI graduates gain direct access into the industries they seek to begin their new career path.
In collaboration with Invenergy, a global owner, operator, and developer of clean energy solutions, “Invenergy is committed to advancing workforce development in the clean energy industry and we are proud to partner with Airstreams to provide meaningful careers to transitioning military veterans,” said John Majewski, Invenergy’s Senior Vice President of Third-Party Services and a Navy veteran. “Through this important partnership, veterans expand their unique skill sets at Invenergy and collaborate with our growing team to accelerate cleaner, more reliable, affordable energy and increase US energy security.”
A Bright Future: ARI Founder and CEO, USMC Veteran Dave Schulgen, emphasizes the importance of helping veterans find meaningful careers. As ARI eliminates barriers, more veterans can contribute their skills to the industry’s that are growing and provide for their families in a thriving sector.
“We are very proud of the work we do to help our veterans. It’s not easy transitioning into the civilian pace of life, and we are always looking for ways to help our students in their journey,” said Dave Schulgen, founder and CEO of ARI and a USMC veteran. “With the completion of our newest dorm facility at our National Training Center in Tehachapi, CA, we now have a 96 bed occupancy, making it easier to expand our existing program as needed. We are grateful for the community support in our hometown and at all our nine military campus locations: Camp Lejeune, Fort Moore, Fort Riley, Fort Cavazos, Fort Bliss, JBLM, Camp Pendleton and USMC Hawaii. ARI is working towards opening its tenth CSP at Fort Carson, CO in the next six months. It takes a commitment to assist veterans transitioning into a civilian pace of life, and the community support we receive makes all the difference.”
About Airstreams Renewables, Inc.: Airstreams Renewables, Inc. (ARI) is committed to transferring knowledge gained from years of experience in the renewable energy and telecommunication tower industry to its students. An ARI certificate ensures that holders meet or exceed necessary requirements for successful employment within the sectors our program focuses on. For more information about Airstreams Renewables, Inc., and their Renewable Energy and Communications Tower Technician Program visit Airstreams Renewables website.
About Invenergy: Invenergy drives innovation in energy, developing, owning, and operating large-scale renewable and clean energy facilities globally. Headquartered in Chicago, Invenergy’s commitment to military veterans aligns with its mission to create a sustainable future.
