FIRST EVER DISABILITY HIP HOP JAM TO CELEBRATE DISABILITY PRIDE MONTH AT CENTRAL PARK BANDSHELL ON JULY 14
Inaugural Disability Hip Hop Jam to Celebrate Disability Pride Month at Central Park Bandshell on July 14NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4 Wheel City Foundation is thrilled to announce the first-ever Disability Hip Hop Jam, a highlight of the Disability Unite Festival, taking place on July 14 from 11 AM to 4 PM at the Central Park Bandshell. This dynamic celebration, held during Disability Pride Month, will showcase the remarkable talents of disabled hip hop artists who are making waves in the music industry.
Hosted by Harlem Globetrotter Mani Love, also known as Hot Shot, and featuring music by Hot 97’s DJ Drewski, the event promises to be a vibrant and inspiring experience. Performances by headline artists including 4 Wheel City, Gifted Hands, Mia Money, QuestionATL, and Maserati Money will bring unique stories and talents to the stage, fostering a spirit of acceptance, inclusion, and community.
4 Wheel City, founded by Namel "Tapwaterz" Norris and Ricardo "Rickfire" Velasquez, both wheelchair users due to spinal cord injuries, uses hip hop as a tool for social change. Their personal challenges have been transformed into a movement advocating for disability rights and awareness through their powerful music.
"This event highlights the power of hip hop as a tool for social change," said Namel Norris. "We are excited to showcase the talents of disabled artists and celebrate their contributions to the culture."
The event is made possible by the generous sponsorship of The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. Regina Blye, Chief Program and Policy Officer at the foundation, shared her thoughts on the event: "Disability Pride Month is a time to honor the resilience, achievements, and contributions of the disability community. Let's celebrate our collective strength and advocate for a more inclusive society where every individual is valued and empowered. The Reeve Foundation is excited to join 4 Wheel City’s Disability Pride Hip Hop Jam, recognizing the importance of artistic expression and community gatherings for those living with paralysis."
Additional support comes from funding agencies Creative Engagement and UMEZ Arts, administered by LMCC, and in partnership with RAMPD.
Join us on July 14 at the Central Park Bandshell for an unforgettable day of music, empowerment, and advocacy. Celebrate the contributions of disabled artists to the hip hop culture, and together, let's amplify their voices and promote a more inclusive world.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:
4 Wheel City Foundation
Email: 4wheelcityfoundation@gmail.com
Website: www.4wheelcity.com
Stay connected with us on social media:
Facebook: @4WheelCity
Twitter: @4WheelCity
Instagram: @4WheelCitygram
Enjoy the show and join us in celebrating the contributions of disabled artists to the hip hop culture. Together, we can amplify their voices and promote a more inclusive world.
4 Wheel City Foundation
+1 646-247-6453
email us here
Press
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram