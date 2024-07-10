NielsenIQ (NIQ) Unleashes the Power of a Connected User Experience With Consumer Panel and Retail Measurement Data Integrated on the NIQ Discover Platform

• Integrated cloud-based front and backend platform experience on NIQ Discover delivers a seamless user experience across Retail measurement and Consumer Panel data

• High quality consumer panel data brought to life through on-demand technology now live in all 23 NIQ panel markets across North America, Europe, Asia, Pacific, South Africa and Latin America

• Modern platform enabling significant sample size expansion – NIQ to increase sample sizes by 250K across North America, West Europe and Pacific

Chicago--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- NielsenIQ (NIQ) today announced the launch of an integrated user experience for its Consumer Panel clients globally. This brings the Full View of Retail measurement and Consumer Panel data to life on a single platform, NIQ Discover. With a focus on elevating the client experience, the Discover platform leverages a new cloud-based architecture and aggregation engine providing faster data accessibility and user flexibility.

NIQ's Discover platform for Consumer Panel is set to transform the consumer insights landscape. With its advanced analytical models and always-on capabilities, NIQ is leading the way in delivering actionable insights. Clients can now enjoy a modern and intuitive interface that enhances their interaction with the platform, opening endless possibilities to analyze consumer behaviors to drive growth. “NIQ has made significant investments in our global consumer panel capabilities in the past year, enhancing performance, quality and usability of data driven insights. The launch of this modern, cloud-based platform is one of several enhancements we are making to our Consumer Panel offerings globally. Clients will now get access to panel data together with retail measurement, delivering a connected user experience,” said Kris Ewing, President, Global Consumer Panel Services, NIQ.

Key benefits of NIQ Discover platform for Consumer Panel include:

• Elevated user experience: On-demand insights unlocked through an intuitive and powerful visualization experience, side-by-side with retail measurement data, enabling seamless, guided flows that cross complementary data sets.

• Flexibility: Clients can build their own analyses and get results on-the-fly, opening a world of possibilities across different dimensions of people groups, facts, products, retailers, geographies, periods and demographics.

• On-demand Data: Access to advanced analytical models elevates the data analysis experience seamlessly within seconds. Clients can access key performance indicators like penetration in addition to more sophisticated analytical models like Super Shifting, Key Item Ranking, Assortment Optimizer and Portfolio Trial and Repeat

• Gen AI-driven insights through NIQ Ask Arthur: Consumer panel on NIQ Discover enables users to leverage NIQ Ask Arthur, a groundbreaking Gen AI-driven tool, to aid in global search, streamline data analysis and facilitate informed decision-making.

NIQ’s Consumer Panel Services (CPS) provides the most complete and clear view of today’s consumers across 23 markets. Some of the enhancements NIQ is making to its Consumer Panel include:

• Expansion of panel sample sizes globally, with broader coverage and representation across North America, West Europe, and Pacific.

• The best data: Delivering the Full View of consumer behavior across retail channels and brands with panel quality and coverage the industry trusts.

• Expanded analytical capacity through industry-leading consumer experts who bring powerful insights to life, connecting NIQ’s Retail Measurement data, Consumer Panel and other NIQ offerings to drive growth for CPG and retailer clients.

NIQ Discover for CPS provides an unparalleled user experience, delivering the best quality, the widest coverage, and most sophisticated analytics all in a single platform. It redefines the way clients can harness the analytical power of NIQ data and elevate insights to unprecedented heights.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Today NIQ has operations in more than 95 countries covering 97% of GDP. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

