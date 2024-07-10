Minister Siviwe Gwarube sends condolences as schooling communities reel from loss of young lives

Minister Gwarube sends condolences as schooling communities reel from loss of young lives

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, sends her deep condolences to the families, friends and schooling community of the learners from Rocklands Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville who lost their lives earlier today in a car accident.

The Department of Education in Gauteng reported earlier today that a private scholar transport mini-bus was involved in a tragic accident in the Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong, claiming the lives of the 12 learners and their driver. Additionally, seven (7)

other learners have been rushed to a medical facility for urgent medical attention.

“The loss of loved ones is never easy; the loss is markedly acute when it is our children that we have to bury. We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the parents of the children; we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers, hoping that healing and grace locate

you. We also wish the learners who were hurt in the accident a full and speedy recovery,” said Minister Gwarube.

Minister Gwarube is in contact with the MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation in Gauteng, Mr Matome Chiloane, to be keep abreast of updates in this matter.