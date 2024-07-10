Submit Release
Premier Phophi Ramathuba launches Dikgerekgere Wednesday Service Delivery Program, 10 Jul

Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba to launch the Dikgerekgere Wednesday Service Delivery Program

Limpopo Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, accompanied by Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure MEC Ernest Rachoene, will officially launch the Dikgerekgere Wednesday service delivery program at Ga-Mongalo on roads D3112 and D3126.

The program aims to revitalize the province's road infrastructure through blading, regraveling, and debushing. Given that most of our roads are gravel, this intervention is essential. This initiative ensures our roads remain in good condition, free from potholes, and safe for all road users.

"The maintenance of an integrated road infrastructure not only ensures safe road usage but also facilitates socio-economic development in the province. That's why we fully support this initiative by MEC Rachoene," said Premier Ramathuba.

The launch is scheduled as follows:

Date: 10 July 2024  
Venue: Ga-Mongalo Village (Lephalale Local Municipality, Waterberg District)  
Time: 11h00

For more information, please contact:

Thilivhali Muavha
Premier's Spokesperson  
066 011 7034

Tendani Munyai
LDPWRI Head of Communications  
082 376 6386
 

