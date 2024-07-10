MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela assesses road infrastructure in West Rand, 11 Jul

Submit Release
MEC Diale-Tlabela to assess road infrastructure in West Rand

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 11 July 2024, conduct oversight visits at various Provincial road projects in Krugersdorp, West Rand. 

The purpose of the visit is to assess works currently underway and the current state of the projects. 

The infrastructure projects are aligned to the Department’s strategic objective of #GrowingGautengTogether through Smart Mobility as well as the #AgaLeRona Acceleration Programme.

Infrastructure enables the Gauteng economy to function, and improves access to basic services such as shelter, healthcare, education and electricity amongst others. 

Media is invited as follows: 

Details of the visit:
Date: Thursday, 11 July 2024
Time: 11h00

Venue: Krugersdorp Regional Office 

For more information, please contact the MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

