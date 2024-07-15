WealthRyse Wins Most Innovative Use of Technology at FinanceAsia Awards 2024
WealthRyse, a leading provider of digital wealth management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been honored at the 2024 FinanceAsia Awards.CENTRAL, HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WealthRyse, a leading provider of digital wealth management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been honored with the “Most Innovative Use of Technology” award at the prestigious “FinanceAsia Awards 2023-2024” event.
The FinanceAsia Awards, now in its 28th year, recognizes excellence in the financial industry across the Asia-Pacific region. WealthRyse’s win in the “Most Innovative Use of Technology” category underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation and revolutionizing the wealth management sector.
“We are deeply honored to receive this award from FinanceAsia, which serves as a testament to our team’s tireless efforts in developing cutting-edge solutions for the wealth management industry,” stated David Lee, co-founder of WealthRyse. “This recognition validates our mission to empower wealth advisors and asset managers, enabling them to deliver personalized and scalable portfolio management services to their discerning clients.”
WealthRyse, an AI FinTech firm with operations in Asia, leverages its proprietary data lake and advanced AI engine to provide a robust B2B2C solution. The company’s flagship platform, Genisys, offers a seamless “plug-and-play” experience, featuring an intuitive user interface reminiscent of a Bloomberg terminal. Genisys assists wealth advisors and asset managers in digitally expanding their portfolio management services, acting as a trusted asset management “co-pilot.” By swiftly generating optimal rebalancing strategies and data-driven recommendations, Genisys enhances operational efficiency and enables hyper-personalization for investors.
By analyzing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data, Genisys provides optimal portfolio rebalancing recommendations within minutes. What sets Genisys apart is its ability to explain these recommendations transparently to the wealth advisors and asset managers who can then foster trust with end investors. As the financial industry embraces hyper-personalization, Genisys adapts, learns, and continuously retrains, allowing advisors to create familiar portfolios aligned with client preferences.
The rebalancing suggestions offered by Genisys are predicated on the engine’s examination of all feasible combinations of all pertinent factors to ascertain its optimal next move, employing dynamic programming techniques reminiscent of Google’s AlphaGo, along with real-time relearning techniques such as Lagrangian Programming Neural Networks. The platform is currently operational with an active user base and a robust pipeline of prospective clients. It aims to become the dominant buy-side platform widely used by the next generation of wealth and asset management professionals.
Beyond FinanceAsia, previously, WealthRyse has won various other awards, including in such categories as the “Best Client Advisory Solutions Platform by a Vendor”, “Best Disruptive Solution” and others. The company is actively expanding its client pipeline and implementing the platform with customers in Asia, as well as engaging additional global collaboration partners. WealthRyse is also currently engaging global R&D programs to support its long-term vision of creating an ecosystem for wealth managers and financial advisors to efficiently distribute products and services through a single platform.
"The award acknowledges WealthRyse’s positive social impact in achieving the ultimate goal of fully automating wealth and asset management using real-time AI. As inflation rises, retirement costs increase, populations age, and environmental concerns grow, WealthRyse’s efforts contribute to a more sustainable financial landscape for the planet," added Bernard Lee, the other co-founder and former Managing Director at Blackrock’s Portfolio Management Group in New York.
About WealthRyse
WealthRyse is a leading provider of portfolio management solutions. The company's mission is to empower wealth advisors and asset managers to digitally scale their business by providing automated portfolio rebalancing services using AI. WealthRyse's platform aggregates real-time market data and provides wealth managers with a comprehensive and customized range of investment products, enabling them to focus on building well-diversified, client-centric portfolios. https://wealthryse.ai/
