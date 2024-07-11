Branches of a Tree available on Prime Video Via Prime Video Direct
British Basketball League Legend Herman Harried shares his triumphs as US high school basketball coach Branches of a Tree is now available on Prime Video
The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team”BALTIMORE , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coach Herman "Tree" Harried played basketball in the 1980s at Dunbar High School in Baltimore City with the greatest high school team ever, led by 5 foot 3 point guard Muggsy Bogues. Coach "Tree" went on to play college basketball at Syracuse University with team members like Derrick Coleman and Sherman Douglas. Coach pursued a professional career in the British Basketball League where he helped lead his team to winning 2 British Basketball League championships. Coach Tree's most notable accomplishment according to him, has been as the head basketball coach of Lake Clifton High School in Baltimore. He says that winning 4 consecutive state basketball championships with 4 consecutive high school valedictorians during that same run is the highlight of his coaching career. One of the championship years was led by Coach Tree's son Armon Harried who now plays in the backcourt for the Binghamton Bearcats. With all the poverty, violence, and adversity that a tough city like Baltimore can present to young people, Coach Herman "Tree" Harried has found a way to have his student athletes win athletically and academically in spite of. 4 consecutive state basketball championships, and 4 consecutive valedictorians is an anomaly in a city like Baltimore. Watch Branches of a Tree and see this incredible story now available on PRIME VIDEO via Prime Video Direct.
— Phil Jackson
Branches of a Tree official film trailer