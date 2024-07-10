Substrate diversity of NSUN enzymes and links of 5-methylcytosine to mRNA translation and turnover

(A) Stacked bar chart showing the percentage of m 5 C sites shared between one or more tissues/cell lines under different thresholds of minimum methylation level (1–10%). (B) Stacked bar chart showing the percentage of m 5 C sites with read coverage ≥20 reads in different samples. (C) Stacked bar chart showing the number of m 5 C sites detected in HEK293 ( Liu et al, 2021a , 2021b ) or HeLa ( Huang et al, 2019 ) cells. Sites called in both samples are in blue (common); sites not in common between the two samples were subgrouped depending on low read coverage (RC < 20, in yellow), sub-methylated (non-conversion level between 1% and 10% and a binomial test derived P-value < 0.05), or non-methylated (non-conversion level <1% or between 1% and 10% and binomial test derived P-value > 0.05). (D) Pie charts showing the percentage of m 5 C sites calculated in each sample (row) compared with different samples (column). Sites called in both samples are in blue (common); sites not in common between the two samples were subgrouped depending on low read coverage (RC < 20, in yellow), sub-methylated (non-conversion level between 1% and 10% and a binomial test derived P-value < 0.05) or non-methylated (non-conversion level < 1% or between 1% and 10% and binomial test derived P-value > 0.05). (E) Metagene enrichment around start codon and stop codon of m 5 C in multiple datasets. P-values were calculated as Chi-Squared Test. (F) Consensus motifs surrounding m 5 C sites (centred in the middle) predicted to be deposited by either NSUN2 (top), NSUN6 (middle), or “other.” (G) Base-pairing propensity meta-profile of regions surrounding m 5 C sites (centred in the middle) predicted to be deposited by either NSUN2 (top), NSUN6 (middle), or “other.” 100,000 non-metylated random cytosines were used as background control (in grey).

(A) Expression level of NSUN2, NSUN5, and NSUN6 methyltransferases in multiple tissues/cell lines. (B) Number of reads available for each dataset used for the generation of the union set. (C) Number of m 5 C sites detected in each of the re-analysed human dataset. (D) Stacked bar chart showing the percentage of m 5 C sites that could be predicted to be deposited by NSUN2 (pink), NSUN6 (turquoise), or other (grey). (E) Violin plots showing cytosine non-conversion range of sites detected in each of the re-analysed human dataset.

(A) Library complexity analysis for each datasets, represented by PCR Bottlenecking Coefficient 1, calculated as the number of genomic locations where exactly one read maps uniquely divided by the number of distinct genomic locations to which read maps uniquely. (B) Bar plot showing the global C-to-T conversion rate of each dataset (top). Box plot showing icSHAPE value of genome sites that passed or failed the “3C filter” (bottom). P-values were calculated as t test.

(A) Schematic of the strategy used for generating a union set of human m 5 C sites: selection of publicly available bsRNA-Seq data from six human tissue and five cell lines and high confidence m 5 C sites calling with stringent and unified pipeline. (B) Distribution of 6,393 m 5 C sites from union set across different RNA species. Site annotation was performed according to the transcripts as recorded in the hg38 GENCODE v32 annotation (UCSC). (C) Metagene density plot showing the distribution of m 5 C sites along mature mRNAs. mRNA regions were scaled to the mean of their respective length (5′UTR: 270 nt; CDS: 2,058 nt; 3′UTR: 1,817 nt). m 5 C distribution is shown in blue, background cytosine distribution in grey.

The NSUN5-targeted sequence motif described above has also just been identified in bsRNA-seq data from early developmental stage samples as well as Nocodazole-treated HeLa cells (Noc-HeLa), and termed “type III”, using a novel computational framework for epitranscriptomic motif discovery ( Liu et al, 2023 ). Nocodazole arrests cells in mitosis when most nuclear content is released into the cytoplasm, providing more opportunity for predominantly nuclear/nucleolar MTases such as NSUN5 to modify mRNA ( Liu et al, 2022 ). Comparison of sites between the two cell lines/conditions was severely limited by differences in gene expression. 42 m 5 C sites were called for NSUN5 in both conditions ( Fig 3F ). Remarkably, these were all the sites among 2,939 in LN229 OE that had sufficient coverage (≥20RC) also in data from Noc-HeLa. Conversely, whereas around half of the 531 NSUN5 sites called in Noc-HeLa also had coverage in LN229 OE, 42 still represented a substantial overlap. Altogether, this further substantiates that NSUN5 is another MTase capable of depositing m 5 C on mRNA.

(A) Number of m 5 C found on mRNA in LN229 cells with epigenetically silenced (control) or overexpressed (OE) NSUN5. (B) Consensus motif surrounding m 5 C sites (top) and m 5 C distribution over mRNA (bottom), in control (left), and OE LN229 cells (right), plotted as in Fig 1C and D . (C) Alignment of 28S rRNA sequence carrying an m 5 C modification (in blue) across three different species. (D) Base-pairing propensity meta-profile around NSUN5-dependent m 5 C sites, as in Fig 1E . (D, E) Base-pairing percentage of the region ±20 nt surrounding m 5 C sites from panel (D) are displayed within the structure of 28S rRNA, aligning candidate sites with the NSUN5-dependent m 5 C:3782 position of human 28S rRNA. (F) Stacked bar chart showing NSUN5-dependent m 5 C mRNA sites detected in LN299 NSUN5 OE cells only left; ( Janin et al, 2019 ), Noc-HeLa cells only right; ( Liu et al, 2023 ), or both conditions (middle). Grey shading indicates the percentage of sites that have coverage (≥20RC) in both samples.

(A) Consensus motifs surrounding m 5 C sites (shown as central “C”) assigned to either NSUN2 (top), NSUN6 (middle) or “other” based on experimental NSUN depletion data. The number of m 5 C sites used for the generation of each sequence logo is indicated in the figure. (B) Base-pairing propensity meta-profile of regions surrounding m 5 C sites (position “0”) deposited by either NSUN2 (top), NSUN6 (middle) or “other” according to experimental data. 100,000 non-metylated random cytosines were used as background control (in grey). (A, C) Sequence logos from (A) were used to predict NSUN-dependence of m 5 C sites in the wider union set. (D) Pearson correlation coefficient between m 5 C stoichiometry and methytransferases expression for each site in the union set with more than 20 read coverage in at least five samples. P-value was calculated by t test.

We performed several additional analyses to further characterize the m 5 C-RBP associations. First, we plotted footprint counts of RBPs (from Fig 4A ; HepG2 eCLIP data) inside and outside a ±50 nucleotide interval around m 5 C sites (HeLa cell data). This further confirmed a positive association of footprints with m 5 C for five RBPs, DDX3X, UPF1, RPS3, NCBP2, and AKAP1 ( Fig 4C ). Second, we plotted the density of m 5 C and unmodified cytosines relative to the centre of footprints for the five most consistently enriched RBPs ( Fig 4D ), again showing marked co-enrichment.

(A, B) Chi-Squared Test showing the enrichment between RBP binding sites from eCLIP data in HepG2 cells and m 5 C sites (±50 nt) on mature mRNA from HepG2 cell line with (B) Chi-Squared Test showing the enrichment between RBP binding sites from eCLIP data in HepG2 cells and m 5 C sites (±50 nt) on mature mRNA from our union set. (A, B) Highlighted in red are the five enriched RBPs consistenly found in both comparisons. ALYREF RBP (in orange) was used as a positive control. P-values were determined using Chi-Squared Test and “fdr” adjustment. (C) Chi-Squared Test showing the number of RBP binding sites (eCLIP data from HepG2 cells) overlapping with m 5 C (±50 nt) on mRNAs in HeLa cells, compared with the number of RBP binding sites in methylated mRNA (>50 nt). P-values were determined using Chi-Squared Test and “fdr” adjustment. (A, B, D) Metagene density plot showing the distribution of m 5 C sites on mRNAs targeted by top enriched RBPs (in red) form (A, B). Centred in position 0 is the middle point of the RBP’s footprint on said mRNAs. The density of non-methylated cytosines from the same mRNAs was used as background control.

(A, B) Heatmap showing the enrichment analysis of RBP binding sites around m 5 C sites on mRNAs from our union set. (A, B) eCLIP data from ENCODE in HepG2 cells (A) and K562 cells (B). The regions around RBP binding sites were set as intervals of ±20, ±30, ±50 nt or ±70 nt, with the middle position of the footprint set as 0. P-values were calculated as Chi-Squared Test: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (C, D) Heatmap showing the enrichment analysis of RBP binding sites around m 5 C sites on mRNAs from HeLa (C) or HepG2 (D) cells. eCLIP data from ENCODE in HepG2 cells. The regions around RBP binding sites were set as intervals of ±20, ±30, ± 50, or ± 70 nt, with the middle position of the footprint set as 0. P-values were calculated as Chi-Squared Test: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (E) Enrichment analysis showing the overlap between RBP binding sites from eCLIP data in K562 cells and m 5 C sites (±50 nt) on mature mRNA from the union set. (F) Enrichment analysis showing the overlap between RBP binding sites from eCLIP data in HepG2 cells and m 5 C sites (±50 nt) on mature mRNA from the union set. ALYREF RBP (in orange) was used as a m 5 C reader positive control. (E, F) . P-values were determined using Fisher’s exact test and “fdr” adjustment.

UPF1 function is affected by the lack of NSUN2

We chose UPF1 for experimental follow-up to investigate a functional association with m5C. siRNA-mediated UPF1 knockdown was performed in both WT and NSUN2 KO HeLa cells (Fig 5A), to compare the effects of the lack of UPF1 with and without NSUN2-mediated mRNA methylation. Details on the generation of NSUN2 KO cell lines are described in Acera Mateos et al (2024). We performed RNA sequencing for three biological replicates of the RNA samples derived from UPF1 knockdown experiment (Fig S7A and B). Compared with the scrambled siRNA (siSCR) control condition, we found that the knockdown of UPF1 in WT and NSUN2 KO cells resulted in a similar number of down-regulated genes (∼2,000). However, the number of up-regulated genes was lower in NSUN2 KO (1,908) compared with WT (2,365) cells (Fig S7C). To investigate whether this differential regulation could be attributed to the different m5C content in mRNA in WT versus NSUN2 KO cells, we used bisulfite sequencing data of WT untreated cells and NSUN2 KO/KD HeLa cells (Yang et al, 2017; Huang et al, 2019) to compile a list of 1,633 NSUN2-dependent m5C sites in HeLa cells (Table S1). We then selected those m5C sites located on mRNA that are also enriched in UPF1 binding and looked at their expression levels upon UPF1 knockdown, in WT versus NSUN2 KO cells. Those mRNA with an m5C modification overlapping with UPF1 binding site (“in region”—within ±50 nucleotides) were found to significantly accumulate in WT cells upon UPF1 knockdown; this up-regulation is significantly reduced when UPF1 is knocked down in NSUN2 KO cells (Figs 5B and S7D). Interestingly, this differential regulation between WT and NSUN2 KO cells was either lost, or strongly reduced, for those mRNAs whose m5C sites do not overlap with UPF1 binding site (“not in region”—outside ±50 nucleotides) (Fig 5C). As an additional control, we looked at the RNA levels of those mRNAs with UPF1 binding overlapping with NSUN2-independent m5C sites. In particular, these sites have the m5CUCCA consensus motif associated with NSUN6 methyltransferase and showed no reduction in methylation upon NSUN2 KO/KD (Liu et al, 2021a). As expected, the down-regulation of UPF1 protein had the same regulatory effect on these mRNAs in both WT and NSUN2 KO (Fig S7E). RT-qPCR validation of four mRNAs selected from Fig 5B confirmed a significant accumulation of RNA upon UPF1 knockdown in WT cells and the lack of such regulation upon UPF1 knockdown in NSUN2 KO HeLa cells (Fig 5D).

Figure 5. UPF1 function is affected by the lack of NSUN2. (A) Western blot of extracts from wild-type and NSUN2 KO HeLa cells after siRNA-mediated UPF1 knockdown (siUPF1). A scrambled siRNA (siSCR) was used as control. Shown are probings for UPF1, NSUN2; ACTB was used as loading control. A representative image from replicated experiments (N = 3) is shown. (B, C) Box plot showing the relative RNA levels (measured by RNA-seq) of UPF1 targets with m5C sites located within (B) or outside (C) a ±50 nt interval around the mid-point of UPF1 footprints, upon UPF1 knockdown in WT (solid line), and NSUN2 KO (dashed line) HeLa cells. mRNAs groups are colour-coded depending on their enrichment level with UPF1 protein. P-values were calculated using t test. (B, D) RT-qPCR measurement of UPF1 mRNA target levels (selected from panel (B)), upon UPF1 knockdown in WT and NSUN2 KO HeLa cells. PEA15 and ITM2B were used as non-methylated, positive and negative controls for UPF1 binding, respectively. Values were normalised over ACTB and “siUPF1” values expressed relative to “siSCR” treatment set as 1. P-values were calculated using two-tailed t test. t test-derived P-values: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. N = 3. (E) The HeLa mRNA transcriptome was subdivided into five categories (Roman numerals) and overlapped, based on UPF1 binding, m5C sites targeted by NSUN2, and distance between the two. (F) Box plot showing RNA levels (measured by RNA-seq) in NSUN2 KO and WT HeLa cells in control (siSCR, solid line) and UPF1 knockdown (siUPF1, dashed line) conditions. (E) RNA groupings and colour-coding are defined in the Venn diagram in panel (E). P-values were calculated using t test.

Figure S7. UPF1 knockdown and WT and NSUN2 KO cells. (A) Genome tracks showing the RNA levels of NSUN2 (left) and UPF1 (right) genes in four experimental groups. N = 3. (B) Clusters of replicates from 4 treatment groups. Z-score is the scaled cpm. (C) Scatter plot showing the relative RNA levels upon knockdown of UPF1 in WT (left) and NSUN2 KO (right) HeLa cells. P-values were calculated as t test. (D) Scatterplot showing the relative RNA levels upon UPF1 KD, in WT (x axis) and NSUN2 KO (y axis) HeLa cells. mRNAs modified with a “in region” (±50 nt from UPF1 footprint) NSUN2-mediated m5C sites are highlighted in red. Candidates chosen for RT-qPCR validation (Fig 4D) are shown in the figure. (E) Scatterplot showing the relative RNA levels upon UPF1 KD, in WT (x axis) and NSUN2 KO (y axis) HeLa cells. mRNAs modified with a “in region” (±50 nt from UPF1 footprint) m5C sites characterized by m5CUCCA sequence motif typical of NSUN6-dependent sites are highlighted in blue.

We then checked the effects of the lack of NSUN2 on the steady state of mRNAs. We divided the transcriptome into five groups (Fig 5E): non-targets (I); NSUN2 targets only (II); UPF1 targets only (III); UPF1 and NSUN2 targets (IV)—same as Fig 5C; UPF1 binding around NSUN2-depentent m5C (V)—same as Fig 5B. When comparing the RNA levels of each group upon NSUN2 KO, with (siSCR) and without (siUPF1) UPF1 protein, we found that group V had the highest difference in RNA level relative to group I (Fig 5F, right panel), which recapitulates the effects of UPF1 knockdown and links the effects of UPF1 protein with the methyltransferase activity of NSUN2.

We then decided to assess whether the reduced methylation content in mRNA caused by the KO of NSUN2 also affects the binding ability of UPF1 protein. To test this, we performed UPF1 CLIP experiments in five biological replicates of both WT and NSUN2 KO HeLa cells (Fig 6A). RT-qPCR analysis on the RNA immunoprecipitated with UPF1 protein revealed a significant increase in binding activity for UPF1 upon NSUN2 KO. In particular, the same genes tested in UPF1 KD experiment (Fig 5D) were found to be significantly more enriched in NSUN2 KO samples compared with their WT control (Fig 6B and C).

Figure 6. UPF1 binding is affected by the lack of NSUN2. (A) Western blot to assess success of UPF1 CLIP experiments in WT and NSUN2 KO HeLa cells. 10% of cell extracts (input) and 20% of anti-UPF1 immunoprecipitation and a non-specific IgG control were loaded and probed for UPF1 and ACTB as loading control. A representative image from replicated experiments (N = 5) is shown. (B, C) RNA extracted from samples in panel A were analysed by RT-qPCR to assess enrichment levels of the same mRNA candidates as in Fig 4D with UPF1 in WT and NSUN2 KO HeLa cells. (B, C) Values were normalised over RNA SPIKE-IN and expressed as percentage of input relative to WT (B) or percentage of input (C). DNAL4 and ITM2B were used as positive and negative controls, respectively. P-values were calculated using two-tailed t test. t test-derived P-values: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. N = 5.

Collectively, these results indicate that removing nearby m5C sites negatively affected UPF1’s capacity to promote target mRNA degradation, when improving its ability to persistently bind to those targets.