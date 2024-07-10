Leonard Financial Solutions Revolutionizes Retirement Planning with Two-Bucket Strategy
Ensuring Protected Income for Retirees through Innovative Asset AllocationMOORESTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonard Financial Solutions, a leading virtual advisory firm, is proud to announce its adoption of the Two-Bucket Strategy for retirement planning, offering clients a balanced approach to asset growth and protection. Founded by Jonathan Leonard, the firm has quickly become one of the most trusted virtual advisors in the country, recognized for its comprehensive and client-centric financial solutions.
The Two-Bucket Strategy: A Balanced Approach to Retirement Planning
The Two-Bucket Strategy divides investment assets into two distinct categories: the Growth Bucket and the Protection Bucket. This innovative approach allows retirees to pursue growth opportunities while ensuring the security of their principal investments.
“The Two-Bucket Strategy provides retirees with the best of both worlds,” says Jonathan Leonard, Founder of Leonard Financial Solutions. “The Growth Bucket allows for potential wealth accumulation, while the Protection Bucket ensures a reliable income stream, safeguarding against market volatility. This balanced approach minimizes risk and optimizes retirement income.”
Importance of Protected Income for Retirees
In an unpredictable financial landscape, the need for protected income has never been more critical. By allocating a portion of assets to the Protection Bucket, retirees can secure a steady income to cover essential expenses, regardless of market fluctuations.
“Protected income is essential for peace of mind in retirement,” adds Dennis Schlegel Jr., Founder of Emeritus Wealth Group. “With the Two-Bucket Strategy, we ensure that retirees have a financial safety net. This approach not only secures their future but also allows them to enjoy their retirement without constant worry about market downturns.”
Holistic Planning and Comprehensive Support
Leonard Financial Solutions is committed to providing holistic planning that covers all aspects of retirement. This includes Medicare and Social Security planning, ensuring that clients receive comprehensive support tailored to their unique needs.
“We walk our clients through every step of the retirement planning process,” Jonathan Leonard explains. “From understanding Medicare options to maximizing Social Security benefits, we ensure that every aspect of their financial future is secure. Our goal is to provide a fulfilling and worry-free retirement for each of our clients.”
About Leonard Financial Solutions
Founded in 2017, Leonard Financial Solutions has quickly grown into one of the most trusted virtual advisory firms in the country. Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, AP News, Yahoo Finance, and other prominent platforms, the firm boasts over 50 five-star reviews on Google and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Leonard Financial Solutions is nationally recognized, serving clients across the country with integrity and excellence.
