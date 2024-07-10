Fats and Oils Market Surges to USD 367.64 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 4.26% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

The growth of the Fats and Oils market is driven by rising consumer awareness of health benefits associated with unsaturated fats, increasing demand for biodiesel, and expanding food processing industries. However, market growth is restrained by health concerns related to trans fats, stringent regulations, and the fluctuating prices of raw materials like palm and soybean oil. The shift towards plant-based diets and alternative protein sources also presents both opportunities and challenges for the market.

Lewes, Delaware, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fats and Oils Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 271.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 367.64 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=293240



Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Fats and Oils Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAIL STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Wilmar International Limited, Olam International Limited, AAK AB, Fuji Oil Holding Inc., Musim Mas Group, Associated British Foods PLC, Unilever Plc. SEGMENTS COVERED By Source, By Type, By Application, and By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analysts’ working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Fats and Oils Market Overview

Health Benefits Awareness: The Fats and Oils Market is driven by the growing consumer recognition of the health advantages associated with unsaturated fats, such as olive oil and avocado oil. The increasing preference for healthier food options is leading to a higher demand, which in turn is creating more market opportunities and stimulating innovation in product offers.

Biodiesel Demand: The increasing demand for biodiesel is a major driving force behind the growth of the Fats and Oils Market. Governments and industry are actively pursuing sustainable fuel options, which has led to an increased demand for oils such as soybean and palm. This trend promotes the growth of the market and encourages investment in improving manufacturing capacities.

Food Processing Industry Growth: The growth of the food processing industry has a direct influence on the Fats and Oils Market. The increasing popularity of processed and convenience meals has led to a higher demand for different types of fats and oils, which are vital ingredients in these products. This has resulted in market growth and the expansion of product applications.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=293240



Health Concerns Over Trans Fats: The presence of health risks related to trans fats significantly limits the growth of the Fats and Oils Market. Regulatory restrictions and changing consumer preferences for trans-fat free products are forcing manufacturers to modify their formulations, which could restrict certain market sectors and raise production costs.

Stringent Regulations: Rigorous restrictions for food safety and quality management in the Fats and Oils Market can hinder its expansion. Adhering to these requirements necessitates a substantial investment in procedures and technology, which presents a difficulty for producers and may limit their chances of entering the market.

Price Volatility of Raw Materials: The Fats and Oils Market encounters difficulties due to the unpredictable fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as palm and soybean oil. Variable expenses affect the profitability and market stability, prompting firms to implement risk management tactics and potentially resulting in increased consumer prices.

Geographic Dominance:

The Fats and Oils Market demonstrates notable regional domination, with Asia-Pacific taking the lead as a result of substantial production and consumption in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. The market expansion is propelled by this dominance, which is facilitated by strong demand and supply chains, favourable climatic conditions, and reduced production costs. North America and Europe make substantial contributions, mostly due to their modern food processing businesses and increasing awareness of health. Geographical diversity improves market stability and promotes global trade opportunities.

Fats and Oils Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Wilmar International Limited, Olam International Limited, AAK AB, Fuji Oil Holding Inc., Musim Mas Group, Associated British Foods PLC, Unilever Plc. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Fats and Oils Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Fats and Oils Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Fats and Oils Market into Source, Type, Application, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fats and Oils Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Fats and Oils Market, by Source Plant-based Animal-based





Fats and Oils Market, by Type



Saturated Fats Unsaturated Fats Trans Fats



Fats and Oils Market, by Application Food Industry Industrial Use Feed Industry



Fats and Oils Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Fat Replacers Market Size By Source (Plant, Animal), By Type (Carbohydrate-Based, Protein-Based, Lipid-Based), By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Application (Processed Meat, Bakery And Confectionery, Beverage, Convenience Food), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Oleochemicals Market Size By Product (Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols), By Application (Plastics, Coatings), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Feed Fats and Proteins Market Size By Source (Plants, Animals), Livestock (Ruminant, Poultry, Aquatic, Swine, Equine), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Fatty Alcohols Market Size By Product (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22) , By Application (Lubricants, Soap And Detergents, Amine), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Tall Oil Fatty Acid Companies bringing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions

Visualize Fats and Oils Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter SOURCE – Verified Market Research®