2024 Rebel Fest to be held on July 20 at Haralson County High School
Back-to-school festival gathers local businesses and distributes school supplies to students and families
It means a lot to watch the community come out every year and love on our families.”TALLAPOOSA, GA., UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haralson County’s 2024 Rebel Fest will be held on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Haralson County High School. The annual event offers a chance for Haralson families to gather together and celebrate back-to-school while gaining free access to necessary school supplies for the year.
Sponsored by Haralson County Family Connection and Community Christian Council, Haralson County High School will welcome a variety of local businesses and churches to set up tents to distribute school supplies. About 350-400 people are expected to attend this year’s event, which will take place on the school’s front lawn at 1655 GA Hwy 120 in Tallapoosa.
“It means a lot to watch the community come out every year and love on our families.” said Jennifer Dobbs, Haralson County Family Connection director. “Everybody comes out in a different way for our students to make sure they have what they need for school.”
Beginning this year, the Haralson County School System will no longer have grant funding to provide school supplies for its students, so Rebel Fest is more important than ever to ensure that students have the tools they need to succeed this school year. Any remaining supplies are often divided between the principals, so students who don’t attend the event will still have access to school supplies.
The event will feature free entertainment for attending students and families, including games, crafts and food and treats. Free hair cuts will also be offered to attending students.
The Greater Haralson Chamber’s staff will be joining the festivities by giving out ice cream at the event.
For more information, contact the Greater Haralson Chamber at 770-537-5594 or visit www.haralson.org.
