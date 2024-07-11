SG Analytics partners with Open Orbit to accelerate digital transformation in the Australian market

SG Analytics has partnered with Open Orbit to speed up digital transformation in the Australian market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SG Analytics (SGA), a premier global data solutions provider, has joined forces with OpenOrbit, a leading Australian tech innovator, to drive digital transformation initiatives. This collaboration aims to empower businesses worldwide to achieve remarkable growth and substantial business outcomes.

By combining SGA's extensive expertise in data-driven solutions across the entire data value chain with OpenOrbit's groundbreaking approach to process optimization, the partnership is set to enhance client effectiveness significantly. OpenOrbit's solutions enable businesses to design customer-centric processes, uncover hidden opportunities, and unlock extraordinary value.

Siddhartha Shishoo, COO of SGA, stated, "At SG Analytics, our focus is on surpassing client expectations and providing exceptional service. This partnership not only opens new markets and geographies for us but also reinforces our commitment to our core values. By leveraging OpenOrbit's capabilities, we can offer unparalleled solutions that deliver tangible business impact."

Expanding Reach to Deliver Unmatched Value

This strategic alliance signifies a major expansion for SGA, enhancing its global presence with a strong foothold in Australia. The initial focus will be on business process automation, utilizing advanced Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation solutions.