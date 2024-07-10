British households refuse to use the ‘big light’ as they double down on reducing energy costs
Research looks at the nation’s attitudes towards sustainable living and energy consumption at home.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been an age-old debate in UK homes for decades, but the ‘big light’ continues to divide the nation when it comes to ‘off’ or ‘on’.
Almost 50% of Brits say they ‘hate’ the big light (46%) - turning it off an average of four times a day after others in the house have left it on.
The new research, by clean energy company egg, looked into the nation’s attitudes towards sustainable living at home and found almost a quarter of people (24%) worry that using the ‘big light’ adds unnecessary money to the electricity bill.
Awareness of greener living and the impact it can have on the planet and their pocket is on the radar of most British households. 63% of households admitted their house is not as sustainable as it could be with only 30% feeling they’ve done enough.
Some of the most popular things being done to increase sustainable living and energy efficiency at home includes:
Taking showers over baths (61%)
Washing clothes at 30 degrees or lower (54%)
Layering up with jumpers before using heating as a last resort (52%)
Refusing to use the tumble drier and using a washing line instead (49%)
Turning all switches off at the wall at bedtime (45%)
Using the airfryer over an oven (43%)
Doing dishes by hand and not in a dishwasher (42%)
Installing a smart meter (39%)
For those who want to do more to create a more sustainable and energy efficient house, cost continues to be the main barrier. 60% of Brits said they’d like to use solar
panels but fears over cost (61%) was holding them back. Overwhelm and information overload was also a huge factor in not taking the leap into solar energy, with 44% admitting that they’d look for a house where it is already installed rather than having to do it themselves.
One household firmly in the little lights only camp are the Ryan’s from East Hampshire. Mum Natalie hates the big light so much that the light bulbs have been removed from ceilings and in a couple of newly decorated rooms the big light fitting has been removed completely and replaced with softer wall lights. Natalie says ‘ the big light is a no-go in our house. It's bright, harsh and there is nothing relaxing about it when you're curling up for the night on the sofa after a stressful day. I was sick of turning the big light off after my kids have left a room so taking the bulbs out solved the problem and the smaller lamps give the rooms a much nicer vibe!’
In response to the UK demand for solar, egg is offering 0% APR finance, enabling households to tailor a plan that works for them, paying it back over 12 - 36 months. The initiative by egg is just one of the ways they are making cleaner energy accessible to more people. Their no nonsense approach to cleaner energy includes cutting out the jargon for homeowners, an easy online application process and access to real people who are with you from enquiry to long after installation.
Mike Hallam, CEO of egg said: The big light debate is one every household in the UK can relate to - it's as old as the arguments over the perfect thermostat temperature or whether eggs stay in or out of the fridge. I'd choose big light off every time! Whether you’re a big light fan or smaller lamps are the only way you can relax for the night, egg has clean energy solutions that work for everyone, everywhere."
Visit crackingenergy.com/thebiglightdebate to find out more about installing solar in 2024.
