DNREC Soliciting Project Proposals For Surface Water Matching Planning Grants

Deadline for Submission of Project Proposals Aug. 21

Delaware county and municipal governments, conservation districts, and estuary programs can now submit proposals to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to receive matching grants for surface water project planning. Proposals must be received by 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

Eligible projects include planning, preliminary engineering, and feasibility analysis of surface water projects; stormwater retrofits; green technology practices; stream and wetland restoration projects; small watershed studies; master plans for surface water and drainage projects; and other source water pollution control projects.

Grant applications of up to $50,000 will be considered with a one-to-one cash match requirement. Up to 10% of the grant funds may be used for administrative costs. There is an annual cumulative grant award cap of $100,000 per successful applicant per fiscal year surface water planning grants.

The Surface Water Matching Planning Grant program is a set-aside in the state’s Clean Water Revolving Fund. Surface Water Matching Planning Grants support projects and activities that focus on reducing surface water runoff and improving water quality in impaired watersheds.

Projects will be recommended for funding by the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council through a competitive grant process.

