Australians are sending Father’s Day gifts with Gifts Australia

New South Wales, Australia — Australian-owned and operated gifting service Gifts Australia is launching a hands-off gifting service for Father’s Day – Sunday, the 1st of September, 2024. As the lives of Australian families have gotten so busy in the current economic climate, the need for hands-off and fast solutions has increased. Several brands are now offering gift wrapping, card writing, and delivery services, and Gifts Australia is a major player in this gifting market.

Father’s Day gifts from Gifts Australia are more data-driven than ever before, with a range developed to meet the changing needs of families. The brand’s offering has moved beyond selling gifts and customers can now expect their gifts to be gift-wrapped and sent with a free premium gift card. During the checkout process, the giver can leave a message to be printed on a gift card. The gift can be delivered to the giver or their Dad.

Collaborations in the gifting market have also become a major factor when selecting gifts for Father’s Day. This year, Gifts Australia has collaborated with trusted and respected brands like Moët & Chandon, The Hamper Emporium, Maggie Beer, frank green, L’Occitane, and Penfolds. The scope of delivery services is also a key consideration for shoppers, something Gifts Australia is known for. This Father’s Day, the gifting company will service towns and cities nationwide, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, Canberra, Darwin, and Hobart.

“Our range of gifts has been carefully refined over the past decade to a core selection of treasured, thoughtful gifts,” said a spokesperson for Gifts Australia. “Australians have provided wonderful feedback for years, helping us give people more of what they want – premium gifts without having to venture out of the house or wrestle with wrapping paper.” The spokesperson also noted that growth is expected from the brand, commenting that “Big things are happening for Father’s Day on the Gifts Australia website; we’re launching a number of new product ranges we’re really excited about.”

Gifts Australia sets itself apart from other brands by offering free standard shipping Australia-wide on orders over $99 to those shopping for a Father’s Day gift. This Father’s Day, same-day deliveries will also be available in the Sydney metropolitan area for express orders placed by 11 am Sydney time.

The growing gifting industry is changing rapidly and shoppers can expect big things from the sector, especially for major players like Gifts Australia.

About Gifts Australia

The gifting service Gifts Australia provides a hands-off way to send a great gift. It offers everything from gourmet food hampers to personalised leather accessories, homewares, books, wines, and jewellery. Gifts Australia offers free gift wrapping and premium gift wrapping services. Every present includes a free card, though there are also premium cards for babies, birthdays, Christmas, and other occasions. We service the whole nation, including regional and remote locations. Same-day delivery services are currently available in the Sydney metropolitan area.

More information

To learn more about Gifts Australia and its Father’s Day presents, please visit the website at https://www.giftsaustralia.com.au/fathers-day-gifts.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/australians-are-sending-fathers-day-gifts-with-gifts-australia/

About Gifts Australia

Gifts Australia connects people through the art of gifting. Whether it’s for a special occasion or completely spontaneous, there’s nothing quite like receiving a thoughtful gift.

Contact Gifts Australia

c1/391 Park Rd

Regents Park

NSW 2143

Australia

1300459452

Website: https://www.giftsaustralia.com.au