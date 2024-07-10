Canvas GFX Announces Commercial Partnership with Aras
Strategic GTM initiative builds on integration of Canvas Envision connected knowledge platform with Aras Innovator
Canvas GFX creates powerful software solutions for manufacturing organizations who prioritize innovation.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, MA – Canvas GFX today announced a commercial partnership with Aras, a leading provider of product lifecycle management (PLM) and digital thread solutions. Through this partnership, Aras will collaborate with Canvas to offer the Canvas Envision connected knowledge platform to its global customer base as an integrated solution with Aras Innovator®.
— Roque Martin, CEO of Aras Corporation
The partnership opens a new commercial channel for the Envision platform and brings powerful Connected Worker functionality to the Aras ecosystem. Envision integrates with Aras Innovator to enable the creation and usage of fully interactive, model-based work instructions, animations, and graphics which maintain associative links with CAD data stored on the Aras platform.
With a unified digital thread as the ‘single source of truth’ for product data, the integration of Aras Innovator and Envision empowers teams across the enterprise to create and consume interactive digital instructional documents that leverage up-to-the minute design data. Product data that is accurate, up to date, and in context enables organizations to streamline collaboration and information sharing throughout the product lifecycle.
“It has always been our intention to partner with best-in-class platform providers in the manufacturing industry to deliver uniquely powerful solutions for the transfer of critical knowledge,” said Patricia Hume, CEO of Canvas GFX. “Aras Innovator is the source of truth for some of the most respected manufacturing brands in the world and we are delighted to be combining our strengths to bring yet more digital innovation to these organizations.”
“Canvas GFX creates powerful software solutions for manufacturing organizations who prioritize innovation,” said Roque Martin, CEO of Aras. “The integration of Canvas Envision with Aras Innovator transforms the development and utilization of visual instructional content to ensure operational excellence for manufacturers in an increasingly competitive environment.”
ENDS
About Canvas GFX
Canvas GFX creates powerful software solutions for manufacturing organizations who prioritize innovation. Our Connected Knowledge platform, Envision, supports Digital Transformation initiatives across the enterprise by connecting people to the knowledge they need to do their jobs to a higher standard. Canvas GFX is committed to helping companies leverage technology to enable the flow of knowledge along the entire digital thread to engage workers, reduce operating costs and maximize revenue.
About Aras
Aras is a leading provider of product lifecycle management and digital thread solutions. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible solutions built on a powerful digital thread backbone and a low-code development platform. Aras’ platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on YouTube, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Patricia Hume
Canvas GFX
marketing@canvasgfx.com
+1 (833)-721-0829
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Model-based interactive work instructions demo