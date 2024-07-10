European Commissioner Várhelyi travels to Moldova to launch the accession bilateral screening

From 9 to 11 July, Olivér Várhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, undertakes an official visit to the Republic of Moldova to launch the EU accession bilateral screening procedure with Moldova, starting with the fundamentals area.

The bilateral screening is the first step of the negotiations, whereby the candidate country is invited to present where it stands in its preparations to adopt and implement the EU acquis and the steps it intends to undertake to further align its legislation with the EU’s.

In Chisinau, the Commissioner met President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean and Members of his Cabinet, the Speaker of the Parliament, Igor Grosu, and Members of Parliament.

Commissioner Várhelyi will also visit beneficiaries of EU-funded projects, underscoring the EU’s commitment to supporting Moldova’s development. This includes a visit to an apartment complex that was renovated to an energy efficient standard with EU funds.

He will also hand over 40 EU-funded patrol cars and body cameras to the Moldovan police.

