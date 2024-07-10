NUJ welcomes watchdog’s delay of a new spin-off BBC 2 “oldies” online station

Ofcom said it could have an adverse impact on competition, the NUJ says the funds should be used to protect local radio.

The NUJ has welcomed a decision by the broadcasting watchdog Ofcom to delay the launch of a Radio 2 “oldies” station online saying it must be subjected to a public interest test before getting approval to put it on DAB.

Sian Jones, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said:

“It’s right that any proposed new BBC services go to a full public consultation, as public money is being used. The NUJ previously raised concerns that music spin- off stations would largely duplicate what can be provided by the commercial sector. “We would prefer that the BBC used its already-limited funding to protect BBC Local Radio services and reinstate some of the programmes and content that has been lost. In particular, we believe the BBC should consider again its decision to share afternoon local news bulletins in around 20 locations – our view is that live and local news, produced in the area the station serves – is a basic cornerstone of true local public service broadcasting.”

The decision revealed in Radio Today was confirmed by an Ofcom spokesperson. Separately, Ofcom has accepted that a new Radio 1 00s service and Radio 3 chill service can go ahead on BBC Sounds.

