Wine & Grind: Bridging Tech Startups and Investors with a Unique Networking Experience in Israel

Wine & Grind Event, July 3rd: Attendee Role Breakdown

Wine & Grind’s inaugural event united tech startups and top investors, driving innovation and fostering key industry connections.

Wine & Grind is more than a meetup; it’s a vibrant community where ideas flourish and connections are made.” — Daniel Leubitz, Head of Product at net2phone and event organizer

NETANYA, ISRAEL, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine & Grind, an innovative event fostering connections between tech startups and investors, celebrated its inaugural success at Deli Vino in Netanya. The event featured speeches from Izhar Shay, former Minister of Science and Technology, and Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay.

Organized by entrepreneurs and founders, the event was deemed a “resounding success,” according to Daniel Leubitz, Head of Product at net2phone and one of the organizers at Wine & Grind. He highlighted that over 60% of the attendees were C-suite executives and founders.

At the event, Izhar Shay remarked, “They came here to destroy, and we’re here to build,” emphasizing that even as Israel faces significant security threats, we continue to build and innovate. Events like Wine & Grind showcase the indomitable spirit of the Israeli startup ecosystem.

The event highlighted Israel’s resilience and innovation, with startups like Dcentralab, Social Mirror, Superfy, WINEing, and Soundwork presenting groundbreaking solutions. Attendees enjoyed an evening of fine wine, music, and networking, reinforcing Israel’s “StartUp Nation” spirit. Ilan Tamir Leubitz, Head of Marketing at IGANI Co and one of the organizers, recently mentioned in an article on The Times of Israel the importance of Wine & Grind and such events in showcasing Israel's innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Hernan Arber, Co-founder and CEO of Soundwork and another event organizer, commented, “Most tech startup events are focused around beer and pizza, but we want to flip the script and gather tech entrepreneurs around succulent cheese and fine wine.” Arber added, “We aim to gather the best minds in the Israeli startup ecosystem and provide them with high-value presentations and a friendly environment where people can meet, connect, and partner up.”

Mark Rose, Founder and CEO of Ballistra Group and another event organizer, agreed, adding, "There's something truly special about an event centered around the sophistication of great wine, cheese, and salmon. It offers entertainment while maintaining a strong focus on business, and I believe that's our unique approach."

Entrepreneurs Who Presented:

Dcentralab presented by Asher Fishman: www.dcentralab.com

Social Mirror presented by Deborah Messica: www.socialmirror.pro

Superfy presented by Michal Tamir: www.asksuperfy.com

WINEing presented by Moshé Weizman (event organizer): www.wineing.net

Soundwork presented by Hernan Arber (event organizer): www.soundwork.io

About Wine & Grind:

Wine & Grind is a newly established organization dedicated to creating a platform that connects startups with investors, VCs, and industry leaders. Having successfully hosted its inaugural event, Wine & Grind aims to foster innovation and provide unparalleled networking opportunities. With plans to organize more events across Israel, the goal is to attract bigger audiences, engage more investors, and focus on delivering a high-quality experience. The team is currently planning a second event, using insights from the initial success to build a stronger foundation for future gatherings.