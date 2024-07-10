Spartech Expands Sustainability Initiative With PCR-Certified Floorlite® Product Line
Floorlite® is a great example of a recyclable product line that contributes toward a circular economy.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, continues to expand its sustainability focus by announcing that the Floorlite® product line is now being developed with recyclable Post Consumer Resin (PCR).
“While there is a lot of talk about sustainability within the industry, I am proud to be part of one of many Spartech initiatives to make it happen,” said Spartech Market Development Manager Gabriel Knee. “Floorlite® is a great example of a recyclable product line that contributes toward a circular economy.”
Floorlite® products are made with certified PCR material and manufactured with formulations from 25% to 39% post consumer resin. These durable sheets are lightweight, easily thermoformed, provide a mar resistant surface, and are approved for automotive use in applications such as non-carpet flooring protection.
Featuring excellent thermoformability, Floorlite® sheets conform well to automotive flooring contours and comply with automotive dimensional stability demands. The aesthetic value of these sheets also follow automotive standards for color and dimension stability.
Sustainable Floorlite® PCR flexible sheets are designed to provide resistance to surface staining and discoloration from harsh cleaners and automotive chemicals. This sustainable product line meets the OEM specifications of major automotive manufacturers.
About Spartech
Spartech is a leader in specialized solutions for engineered materials, with proven manufacturing processes for highly technical acrylic and plastic applications in aerospace, healthcare, packaging and more. For the most demanding markets, Spartech provides intelligent and innovative solutions to make our world a safer, easier and better place to live. To learn more, visit: https://spartech.com.
About Our Value
At Spartech, everything we do is focused on helping make the products we use, and the world in which we live, safer, easier and better. From new, lightweight materials for electric vehicles, to sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods, to protective canopies for military aircraft, Spartech solutions are found in every corner of our modern world. And where you ﬁnd Spartech, you will ﬁnd innovation. In products that are more recyclable. Use less energy. Create more value. We are Spartech. One company with a single purpose: To Make It Better.
