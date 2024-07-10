Bleisure Travel Market Gain Momentum with Major Giants Airbnb, American Express Travel, DER Touristik, BCD Travel
Bleisure Travel Market
Global Bleisure Travel Market 2024-2030
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to enable businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bleisure Travel Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2024-2030. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Bleisure Travel industry. These insights help business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improve profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are American Express Travel (United States), Expedia, Inc. (United States), BCD Travel (Netherlands), Travel Leaders (United States), JTB Business Travel (Japan), CT Business Travel (United Kingdom), IMC International (Germany), AVIAREPS AG (Germany), Carlson Wagonlit Travel (France), World Travel Holding Inc. (United States), Prime Travels (United States), GUNA Travel (Germany), DER Touristik (Germany), Airbnb, Inc. (United States), Carlson Wagonlit Travel (France).
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-bleisure-travel-market?utm_source=Ganesh_EINnews&utm_id=Ganesh
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Bleisure Travel market to witness growth at a CAGR of 9% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Bleisure Travel Market Breakdown by Application (Corporate, Government) by Booking Channel (Phone Booking, Online Booking, In Person Booking) by Trip Type (Domestic, International) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Bleisure travel refers to the mixing of business and enjoyment sports at some point of a single trip. This trend has received prominence as experts an increasing number of seek to maximise their time away from home by way of incorporating entertainment activities into their work-associated travels. It entails extending a enterprise ride to include leisurely pastimes, which include sightseeing, exploring nearby lifestyle, or carrying out recreational sports. The global bleisure tour market encompasses numerous offerings and services tailor-made to cater to the needs and possibilities of travelers in search of both commercial enterprise and enjoyment stories. These may additionally consist of motels providing business facilities and leisure amenities, transportation alternatives accommodating flexible schedules, and destination services supplying get admission to to cultural and leisure points of interest. Bleisure travel enables individuals to achieve a balance between work commitments and personal enjoyment, fostering relaxation, rejuvenation, and cultural enrichment amidst professional obligations.
By end users/application, the market is sub-segmented as: Corporate, Government
Breakdown by type, the market is categorized as: Domestic, International
Players profiled in the report: American Express Travel (United States), Expedia, Inc. (United States), BCD Travel (Netherlands), Travel Leaders (United States), JTB Business Travel (Japan), CT Business Travel (United Kingdom), IMC International (Germany), AVIAREPS AG (Germany), Carlson Wagonlit Travel (France), World Travel Holding Inc. (United States), Prime Travels (United States), GUNA Travel (Germany), DER Touristik (Germany), Airbnb, Inc. (United States), Carlson Wagonlit Travel (France)
Regional Analysis for Bleisure Travel Market includes: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa, etc
The Global Bleisure Travel Market study covers ongoing status, % share, upcoming growth patterns, development cycle, SWOT analysis, sales channels & distributions to anticipate trending scenarios for years to come. It aims to recommend an analysis of the market by trend analysis, segment breakdown, and players' contribution in Bleisure Travel market upliftment. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, and further broken down by 18+ jurisdictions or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries, etc.
Have different Market Scope & Business Objectives; Enquire for customized study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-bleisure-travel-market?utm_source=Ganesh_EINnews&utm_id=Ganesh
For Consumer-Centric data, demand-side or survey analysis can be added in the final deliverable as part of customization that would include analysis and consumer behavior of Bleisure Travel Market by demographic factors such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education. {*subject to data availability and feasibility}
Consumer Traits Includes Following Patterns**
Consumer Buying patterns (e.g., comfort & convenience, economical, pride)
Customer Lifestyle (e.g., health conscious, family orientated, community active)
Expectations (e.g., service, quality, risk, influence)
Major Highlights from the Global Bleisure Travel Market factored in the Analysis:
Bleisure Travel Market Measures & Parameters Addressed in Study: The report highlights Bleisure Travel market features such as segment revenue, weighted average selling price by region, capacity utilization rate, production & production value, % gross margin by company, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking of the finished product in Bleisure Travel Industry, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and % CAGR.
Major Strategic Bleisure Travel Market Developments: Activities such as Research & Development (R&D) by phase, ongoing and completed Merger & Acquisition (M&A) [deal value, purpose, effective year], Joint ventures (JVs), Technological tie-ups, Suppliers partnerships & collaborations, agreements, new launches, etc taken by Bleisure Travel Industry players during the projected timeframe of the study.
What unique qualitative insights are included in Bleisure Travel Market research study?
The Global Bleisure Travel Market report provides rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. To gain a deep dive analysis; qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics {drivers, restraints & opportunities}, PESTLE, 5-Forces, Feasibility study, BCG matrix (% Share vs % Growth), SWOT by players, Heat Map analysis, etc have been provided to better correlate key players product offering in the market.
Buy Latest Edition of Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=8039?utm_source=Ganesh_EINnews&utm_id=Ganesh
Extracts from Table of Contents:
1. Bleisure Travel Market Overview
- Market Snapshot
- Definition
- Product Classification
2. Bleisure Travel Market Dynamics
- Drivers, Trends, Restraints......
- Market Factors Analysis
3. New Entrants and Entry-barriers
4. Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Manufacturing Process Analysis
- Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
5. Global Bleisure Travel Market Competition by Manufacturers (2023-2024)
6. Bleisure Travel Market Value [USD], Capacity, Supply (Production), Consumption, Price, Export-Import (EXIM), by Region (2019-2030)
.......
7. Bleisure Travel Revenue (Value), Production, Sales Volume, by Region (2024-2030)
8. Bleisure Travel Market Trend by Type {Domestic, International}
9. Bleisure Travel Market Analysis by Application {Corporate, Government}
10. Bleisure Travel Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers (2021-2024E)
- Manufacturers Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT, etc)
- Connected Distributors/Traders
- Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players
............
To review full table of contents, click here @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-bleisure-travel-market
Thanks for reading Global Bleisure Travel Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like America, LATAM, Europe, Nordic nations, Oceania, Southeast Asia, or Just Eastern Asia.
Nidhi Bhawsar
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
+ +1 5075562445
email us here