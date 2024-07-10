Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Expansion: Anticipated To Reach USD 2.40 Billion By 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market generated $1.65 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.40 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Key Takeaways:

Colostomy Bags segment is projected to be the dominating segment throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: Ostomy drainage bags can be categorized into two main types: one-piece and two-piece systems. One-piece systems consist of a combined bag and adhesive wafer, while two-piece systems have a separate bag and adhesive wafer that can be attached together. This segmentation allows for differentiation based on the user’s preference and specific needs.

Application: Ostomy drainage bags can be further segmented based on the type of ostomy surgery they are designed for, such as colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy. Different surgical procedures require specific types of bags due to variations in output consistency and location. For example, urostomy bags are specifically designed to handle urine output.

End User: The market can be segmented based on the end users of ostomy drainage bags, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare settings. Each segment may have different requirements and purchasing patterns based on factors like patient population, reimbursement policies, and the level of care required.

Distribution Channel: This segmentation is based on how ostomy drainage bags are distributed and sold. It includes retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and medical supply stores. With the growth of e-commerce, online channels have become increasingly popular for purchasing ostomy products.

Geography: The market can also be segmented based on geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Different regions may have varying prevalence rates of ostomy surgeries, healthcare infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks, influencing market dynamics.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Coloplast A/S

Hollister Incorporated

ConvaTec Group PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic PLC

Welland Medical Ltd.

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc.

Flexicare Medical Limited

Torbot Group, Inc.

