InLac Introduces the Unique Flavors of the Canary and Balearic Islands in a Thrilling Culinary Campaign

Spanish Islands Shine with Distinctive Cheeses: InLac Highlights the Unique Flavors of the Canary and Balearic Islands in a Thrilling Culinary CampaignNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique gastronomic heritage. Among the European cheeses, of Spanish origin, the cheeses of the islands stand out like: Majorero -made with goat's milk- or the smoked Canarian cheese (a mixture of goat and cow’s milk), both from the Canary Islands; or the prestigious Mahón Menorca (Balearic Islands), according to InLac.
The Majorero cheese is one of the most prestigious Protected Designations of Origin (PDO) in Europe, made with goat's milk, which is fed marjoram while grazing, and matures in a temperate climate. Meanwhile, the smoked Canarian cheese is made with goat and cow’s milk, which gives it differential characteristics and a special flavor. In the Balearic Islands, the Mahón cheese is made with Friesian cow’s milk from the island of Menorca and is only considered artisanal when no preservatives are used in its production.
The Canarian cheeses reflect a great diversity of microclimates, habitats and centuries-old artisanal procedures rooted in each of the eight islands, which give this food nuances and textures unrepeatable anywhere else in the world. And the Balearic cheeses respond like no other to the goodness of the excellent raw material obtained by farmers, especially on the Island of Menorca where agricultural activity endures over time despite the rise of tourist activity.
These types of cheeses are very present in a unique informative campaign: "Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from Spain". This is an ambitious three-year promotion and dissemination initiative promoted by the Organización Interprofessional láctea (InLac) with the support of the European Union. "For the European and Spanish dairy sector, it is vitally important that American consumers know the commitment of our production and processing methods and their differentiating aspects compared to competitors from third countries: respect for the environment, traceability, food safety and well-being of the animals," highlights the president of InLac, Daniel Ferreiro.
Spain is a clear example of the European model. And what better than to get to know it through a creative and innovative docu-reality, starring two American influencers, "The Smiths", who have toured the main Spanish cheese-growing areas to discover the enormous potential of these jewels of our gastronomy, and they have not forgotten to taste the famous and renowned cheeses from the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands. Eric and Jess - or as everyone knows them in Europe, the Smith's - moved to Spain 8 years ago from Kansas. Since then, "we have discovered first-hand some of the best European cheeses. Are we a little crazy? Maybe...", they emphasize.
This route has allowed them to get to know some of the best cheeses in southern Europe, its culture, tradition, history, crafts, landscapes and territory... "On this adventure we have not only been able to taste some of the most delicious cheeses in Europe, but we have also met great professionals, a modern and innovative industry and incredibly beautiful places. And since this trip deserved a memorable ending... we decided to say goodbye to our cheese route by enjoying a cheese board from the islands. Majorero, Canarian smoked cheese, Mahón de Menorca…. delicious!", narrate the already famous influencers.
With a per capita consumption of approximately 17 kg per person/year, Americans are developing a taste for varieties of special cheeses, with EU differentiated quality seals (DOP/PGI) originating from Western Europe, and it is expected that demand continues to grow in the gourmet cheese category. This is the main way of positioning and differentiation for European cheeses in the U.S. Likewise, the degree of acceptance of Mediterranean and Atlantic cuisines has stimulated sales of European cheeses, by using this food much more in the preparation of dishes.
The U.S. is the main buyer of European cheeses outside the European Union and one with the greatest future projection. Some types of cheeses such as Murcia al Vino or Manchego cheese have been successful in this country for years, while the opportunities are very positive for European references and, especially for Spanish ones. It is difficult to find a territory in the Peninsula and Islands where a spectacular cheese is not produced, with cow, sheep, and goat milk or their mixtures as the exceptional protagonist. Spain has more than 150 different types of cheeses, including 27 Designations of Origin and 4 protected Geographical Indications. Meanwhile, cheeses "from the islands" (Canary and Balearic Islands) have enormous potential to gain prominence in the hearts of North Americans given their uniqueness.
New B2B platform to boost exports
Within the framework of this promotional campaign, a new revolutionary online platform has been launched, which will connect European and Spanish companies - and their different DOPs and PGIs - with large importers and distributors, which anticipates a strong increase in exports, since it will make it much easier, faster and more accessible to exchange information and close orders.
The platform, presented in New York by the director of Strategic Planning for Tactics Europe, Oscar Mozún, includes a practical guide on the rules and legislation applicable to this market that importers must comply with, from the registration of establishments with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the labeling of these dairy foods, including regulations on additives and allergenic substances that affect them.
Likewise, a specialized network will connect importers and exporters, facilitating the exchange of our high-quality, unique and differential cheeses. Added to all this is the most recent and updated information on new products, events, trade fairs and other activities relevant to American buyers and even news about market trends. An extensive collection of downloadable materials has also been designed, within this B2B platform, to help distributors promote Spanish cheeses in the U.S. market. The promoters of this project are confident that exports will benefit from a strong boost thanks to this platform, which is added to the rest of the campaign's promotional actions.
